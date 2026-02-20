Germany's SolarEnvelopeCenter project has launched a web-based planning guide for building-integrated photovoltaics (BIPV), offering standardized design solutions for roofs and facades that comply with building codes and industry standards.From pv magazine Germany Germany's SolarEnvelopeCenter consortium has developed an online planning guide to support the integration of BIPV into roofs and facades. The project brings together research institutes, architects, façade planners and solar companies. Participants include the Fraunhofer Institute for Solar Energy Systems ISE (Fraunhofer ISE), the ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...