New York Stock Exchange: NYSE Content Update: Starfighters Space Celebrates NYSE American Listing

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.

NEW YORK, Feb. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on February 20th

Investors digest a pair of key reports from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, including the December PCE Report , the Fed's preferred inflation gauge.

Herbalife (NYSE: HLF) CFO John DeSimone will join NYSE Live to discuss the nutrition company's latest earnings and a new $7.5 million investment by soccer legend Cristiano Ronaldo.

. Commercial space company Starfighters Space (NYSE American: FJET) will ring the Opening Bell as it aims to send payloads into space using jets that fly at Mach-2 speeds.

NYSE's third annual Space Summit will take place on Monday, bringing together pioneers, executives, and investors in the space industry.

Opening Bell

Starfighters Space (NYSE American: FJET) celebrates its IPO

Closing Bell

SheTO celebrates 6,000+ members building a global movement

