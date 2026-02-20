Anzeige
Freitag, 20.02.2026
WKN: A40BLF | ISIN: US85529M1045 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
19.02.26 | 22:00
10,700 US-Dollar
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
STARFIGHTERS SPACE INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
STARFIGHTERS SPACE INC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
20.02.2026 15:06 Uhr
110 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

New York Stock Exchange: NYSE Content Update: Starfighters Space Celebrates NYSE American Listing

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.

NEW YORK, Feb. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on February 20th

  • Investors digest a pair of key reports from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, including the December PCE Report, the Fed's preferred inflation gauge.
  • Herbalife (NYSE: HLF) CFO John DeSimone will join NYSE Live to discuss the nutrition company's latest earnings and a new $7.5 million investment by soccer legend Cristiano Ronaldo.
  • Commercial space company Starfighters Space (NYSE American: FJET) will ring the Opening Bell as it aims to send payloads into space using jets that fly at Mach-2 speeds.
  • NYSE's third annual Space Summit will take place on Monday, bringing together pioneers, executives, and investors in the space industry.

Opening Bell
Starfighters Space (NYSE American: FJET) celebrates its IPO

Closing Bell

SheTO celebrates 6,000+ members building a global movement

For market insights, IPO activity, and today's opening bell, download the NYSE TV App: TV.NYSE.com

Centrus Energy Rang Thursday's Opening Bell

NYSE Logo

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2917347/NYSE_Feb_20_Market_Update.mp4
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2917346/NYSE_Centrus_Energy_Opening_Bell.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2581322/5816543/New_York_Stock_Exchange_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nyse-content-update-starfighters-space-celebrates-nyse-american-listing-302693590.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
