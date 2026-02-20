Society Pass Incorporated (Nasdaq: SOPA) and NusaTrip Incorporated (Nasdaq: NUTR) Respond to Nasdaq/SEC Questions Regarding Status of Trading of NUTR's Securities; NusaTrip's Operations Remain Normal and Unaffected by Trading Suspension

NEW YORK, Feb. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Society Pass Incorporated (Nasdaq: SOPA) (the "Company"), Southeast Asia's (SEA) next generation e-commerce ecosystem, and its majority owned subsidiary, NusaTrip Incorporated (Nasdaq: NUTR) ("NusaTrip"), the leading SEA and Asia-Pacific-based (APAC) integrated travel technology platform, announces that NusaTrip filed a Form 8-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on February 3, 2026 regarding the status of trading in NusaTrip's securities on The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq") and related regulatory inquiries.

Click Here (on SEC website) to view Form 8-K-

Following NusaTrip's initial response on October 14, 2025 to Nasdaq's October 9, 2025 information request, Nasdaq issued follow-up requests for additional information. NusaTrip submitted written responses to these follow-up requests on November 17, 2025. On December 22, 2025, NusaTrip received a request from the SEC for the voluntary production of documents. NusaTrip submitted its responses to the SEC's request on January 20, 2026.

Trading in NusaTrip's securities on Nasdaq remains halted as of today's date. NusaTrip continues to cooperate fully with SEC and Nasdaq to resolve any outstanding matters. NusaTrip will provide further updates as appropriate.

NusaTrip wishes to inform its shareholders and the investing public that its daily business operations remain normal and have not been materially affected by the ongoing trading suspension.

About Society Pass Incorporated.

Founded in 2018 as an e-commerce ecosystem in the fast-growing markets of Vietnam, Indonesia, Philippines, Singapore and Thailand, which account for more than 80% of the SEA population, and with offices located in Bangkok, Ho Chi Minh City, Jakarta, Manila, and Singapore, Society Pass Incorporated (Nasdaq: SOPA) is a holding company operating in the digital media, travel, and lifestyle industries. Society Pass leverages technology to tailor a more personalized experience for customers in the purchase journey and to transform the entire retail value chain in SEA.

Society Pass completed an initial public offering and began trading on the Nasdaq under the ticker SOPA in November 2021.

About NusaTrip Incorporated.

Established in 2015 and headquartered in Jakarta, Indonesia, NusaTrip Incorporated (Nasdaq: NUTR) is an integrated travel technology platform with geographical specialization in SEA and APAC. NusaTrip's marketing platform currently provides access to more than 500 airlines and 650,000 hotels worldwide. We are the first Indonesian-based online travel agent (OTA) in Indonesia to receive International Air Transport Association (IATA) accreditation. IATA gives OTA's access to all airline fares and inventories.

NusaTrip completed an initial public offering in August 2025.

Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbour" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify forward-looking statements by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. These statements may include words such as "anticipate", "estimate", "expect", "project", "plan", "intend", "believe", "may", "will", "should", "can have", "likely" and other words and terms of similar meaning. Forward-looking statements represent the current expectations of Society Pass Incorporated and NusaTrip Incorporated regarding future events and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those implied by the forward-looking statements. Among those risks and uncertainties are market conditions, including the trading price and volatility of common stock of Society Pass Incorporated and NusaTrip Incorporated and risks relating to the business of Society Pass Incorporated and NusaTrip Incorporated.