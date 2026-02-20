Anzeige
Freitag, 20.02.2026
WKN: A2QHR0 | ISIN: US6837121036 | Ticker-Symbol: 25M
Tradegate
20.02.26 | 15:35
4,598 Euro
+16,73 % +0,659
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
20.02.2026 15:06 Uhr
98 Leser
SRx Health Solutions, Inc.: SRx Health Solutions Increases Ownership of Opendoor Technologies by 30% and is Now Net Long Cryptocurrency Holdings

NORTH PALM BEACH, Fla., Feb. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SRx Health Solutions, Inc. (NYSE American: SRXH) (the "Company") today announced increasing its ownership in the common stock of Opendoor Technologies Inc., a leading digital platform for residential real estate transactions. The Company has also further reduced its short position across its cryptocurrency portfolio of Bitcoin and Ethereum and is now net long its holdings.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "believe," "expect," "intend," "aim," "plan," "may," "could," "target," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These risks include, but are not limited to, the ability to complete the proposed transaction, shareholder approvals, market conditions, regulatory considerations, and other risks described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update them, except as required by law.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described herein, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction.

Company Contact
SRx Health Solutions, Inc.
Kent Cunningham, Chief Executive Officer

Investor Relations Contact
KCSA Strategic Communications
Valter Pinto, Managing Director
212-896-1254
valter@kcsa.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
