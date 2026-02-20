Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 20, 2026) - NXNE, Canada's ultimate music discovery festival, has partnered with The Bondi Distillery to launch a new, co-branded beverage collaboration: NXNE x CoCo CLEAR. A sparkling coconut water with 11 essential nutrients - designed to fuel fans, artists, and communities across Canada's vibrant music scene.

This partnership brings together a legacy music brand and one of Canada's fastest-growing modern beverage companies, to create a product that reflects culture, creativity, and connection - from major live shows and festivals, to workouts, rehearsals, and everyday life.

CoCo CLEAR is made with real coconut water, delivering natural electrolytes and clean hydration without compromise, and without the bloat of canned beverages. The result is a sparkling water that doesn't just refresh - it hydrates, making it the ideal companion for long nights at concerts, active lifestyles, and everything in between.

"Music and culture have always been at the heart of CoCo," said Mark Convery, Co-Founder & CEO of The Bondi Distillery, parent company of CoCo Vodka, CoCo Rum, and CoCo CLEAR. "Partnering with NXNE - one of the most respected legacy brands in music - is incredibly meaningful for us. This collaboration helps introduce CoCo CLEAR to new audiences while keeping fans hydrated at the biggest shows, at home, or even during a workout with friends."

Through this collaboration, CoCo CLEAR will become a featured part of NXNE's festival ecosystem - supporting live events, artist programming, cultural moments, and one-of-a-kind fan experiences.

NXNE echoes the excitement, noting that the partnership reflects a shared commitment to innovation, authenticity, and celebrating music culture beyond the stage.

"The CoCo CLEAR partnership is exciting because coconut water is the perfect fuel for the committed NXNE club goer. We all need electrolytes and hydration to power through a packed night of new music," says NXNE Founder Michael Hollett. "And of course, I think this is a fantastic way to celebrate our new festival look and feel for 2026, featuring the iconic Northby Sketchy the Bunny mascot. A perfect blend of tradition and innovation."

The collaboration marks another milestone in The Bondi Distillery's mission to build culturally relevant beverage brands that blend function, flavor, and lifestyle. While continuing to expand CoCo's presence across alcohol, non-alcoholic, and functional hydration categories.

About The Bondi Distillery

Founded in Canada, The Bondi Distillery is the creator of CoCo Vodka, CoCo Rum, and CoCo CLEAR - a portfolio of modern coconut water-based beverages designed for today's active, culture-driven consumer. The company is known for blending real coconut water, clean ingredients, and bold branding across alcohol and non-alcohol categories.

Enjoycococlear.com

@drinkcococlear

@enjoycocolife

About NXNE

Founded in 1995, NXNE has been at the forefront of Canada's music scene, championing music discovery and redefining live performance. Over the past 30 years, it has hosted more than 10,000 artists, drawn over 2 million fans, and generated more than $100 million in economic impact.

nxne.com

@nxne

Source: ARTSHOUSE Media Group Inc.