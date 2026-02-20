Whitehorse, Yukon--(Newsfile Corp. - February 20, 2026) - Visit Gary Lee at Booth #2810 at the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada's (PDAC) Convention at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre (MTCC) from Sunday, March 1 to Wednesday, March 4, 2026.

Prospector Gary Lee has a critical mineral (Zn, Ag, Pb) property available for option. He recently developed a new geological model on a historic exploration property. The property is 10 kilometers north of Coeur's Silvertip mine in BC, just north of the border into Yukon. It has road access to the new exploration targets from Coeur's heavy haul road. Visit booth #2810, prospectors tent, at PDAC convention March 1 to March 4, 2026, for a preview of the wildcat property. Contact info: Phone 8676686479. Please leave a message (no emails).

The World's Premier Mineral Exploration & Mining Convention is the leading convention for people, governments, companies and organizations connected to mineral exploration. In addition to meeting more than 1,100 exhibitors, 2,500 investors and 26,000 attendees in person in 2024, participants could also attend programming, courses and networking events.

The annual convention is held in Toronto, Canada. It has grown in size, stature and influence since it began in 1932 and today is the event of choice for the world's mineral industry.

