Dallas, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - February 20, 2026) - Gladstone Commercial Corp. (NASDAQ: GOOD): Stonegate Capital Partners Updates Coverage on Gladstone Commercial Corp. (NASDAQ: GOOD). In the fourth quarter of 2025, Gladstone Commercial Corp. maintained its disciplined portfolio management approach. The Company ended the quarter with 151 properties across 27 states, comprised of 17.7M square feet of rentable space. During FY25, GOOD executed its capital recycling strategy by selling two non-core properties, for an aggregate amount of $8.0M and completed the sale transaction on one non-core industrial property for $18.5M. Additionally, the Company expanded its portfolio in FY25 by acquiring 19 fully-occupied properties, with an aggregate of ~1.57M square feet for $206.7M, at a cap rate of 8.88%. These moves underscore GOOD's ongoing emphasis on industrial assets while maintaining liquidity and reducing exposure to non-core properties.

Key Takeaways:

Generated quarterly revenue, FFO, and AFFO of $43.5M, $0.37 per share, and $0.25 per share, respectively, reflecting continued operational stability.

The Company has upsized its credit facility and established a new term loan offering flexibility and liquidity.

Throughout FY25, the Company acquired 19 fully occupied properties, with an aggregate of ~1.57M square feet for $206.7M.

