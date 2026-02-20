Industry Shift to High-Volume AR Waveguide Manufacturing for XR Glasses Underscored by Kinko's Selection of Beneq C2R for Superior Speed and Precision

Kinko Optical Co., LTD. (Kinko), a leading Asian original design manufacturer (ODM), has adopted Beneq's C2R plasma-enhanced spatial ALD system. This move positions Kinko for high-volume production of high-index, low-loss gap-filling optical coatings on diffractive waveguides for its partners.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260219074885/en/

Beneq C2R the world's fastest commercial ALD system at up to 2000 nm deposition per hour

The eXtended Reality (XR) sector is growing rapidly, fueled by demand for immersive AR experiences in consumer electronics such as XR glasses. In recent years, major investments and innovations have come from leading global technology companies and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). At the core of XR glasses are AR waveguides, essential for seamlessly overlaying digital images onto the real world. For optimal performance, advanced surface relief gratings (SRG+) and nano-imprint lithography (NIL) are the leading platforms, meeting performance, production, and cost requirements for consumer applications.

However, the complex 3D nanostructures created by these technologies present significant challenges for traditional coating methods, which often fail to achieve the necessary performance. Advanced optical coatings are therefore critical to improving efficiency, brightness, and durability while enabling scalable, high-performance manufacturing. Beneq's C2R meets these needs, delivering uncompromising performance and allowing manufacturers to meet the stringent standards of next-generation AR devices.

"With over 45 years in precision optics, Kinko has led the way in adopting advanced technologies to enable high-performance optical components for global tech partners," said Angus Wu, CTO of Kinko Optical Co., Ltd. "We recognized early the potential of ALD for its coating quality, exceptional conformality, and ability to deliver high-index, low-loss materials essential for advanced optics. With Beneq's C2R, we now achieve performance without compromise, combining unmatched deposition speed with low-temperature processing for true high-volume production while maintaining precision on complex structures. This enables us to accelerate AR waveguide commercialization and power the next generation of XR glasses with immersive, seamless consumer experiences."

"With Beneq's C2R, we now achieve performance without compromise. This enables us to accelerate AR waveguide commercialization and power the next generation of XR glasses." Dr. Angus Wu, CTO, Kinko Optical

C2R features an innovative rotary spatial ALD design that separates precursors in space, achieving up to 100 times faster deposition rates than conventional ALD up to 2000 nm/h while maintaining exceptional uniformity and precision. It supports a range of high-index materials, including Al2O3, TiO2, Ta2O5, HfO2, and multilayer stacks, with tunable refractive indices up to ~2.61 (at 448 nm for TiO2) and low optical loss of ~3 dB/cm.

Other key benefits include low-temperature processing (as low as 100°C) for compatibility with polymer substrates, conformal gap filling on complex gratings, and zero-stress coatings with tunable stress control from 1000 MPa to -200 MPa. In-situ broadband monitoring ensures real-time optimization, enabling the fabrication of thicker multilayer structures without compromising quality. These capabilities align with industry trends toward energy-efficient, sustainable manufacturing and regulatory compliance in optical innovations.

The collaboration positions the AR ecosystem for broader applications beyond XR glasses, including heads-up displays in vehicles and enterprise training tools, accelerating both commercialization and market adoption.

About Kinko

Kinko was founded in June 1980 in Wuqi District, Taichung City. As a professional manufacturer of optical components and optical lens units, the company operates four production divisions: glass lens polishing, plastic lens injection, molded glass pressing, and precision mold processing. The wide range of optical lenses produced by Kinko has earned global brand recognition and is distributed worldwide. Its products are used in digital single-lens reflex (DSLR) cameras, mobile phones, IoT (Internet of Things) devices, automotive systems, gaming, surveillance, VR/AR/MR, and thermographic cameras. Kinko continues to focus on developing high-quality, value-added optical lenses.

About Beneq

Beneq pioneered industrial Atomic Layer Deposition (ALD) with the introduction of the first commercial ALD equipment in 1984. Today, Beneq advances ALD technology adoption and validation with a portfolio that includes Transform, Transform 300, and Prodigy for specialty semiconductor device fabrication; TFS 200 and TFS 500 for R&D; and innovative spatial ALD platforms such as the C2R, and Genesis for roll-to-roll processing. Beneq's systems support process innovation from lab to fab, enabling integration of ALD in advanced manufacturing. Headquartered in Espoo, Finland, Beneq operates globally to help customers scale ALD solutions for the future of semiconductors, optics, and functional coatings.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260219074885/en/

Contacts:

Press Contacts

Lie Luo

Head of Marketing, Beneq Oy

lie.luo@beneq.com