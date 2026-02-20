The DICK'S Sporting Goods Foundation Quarterly Giving Series: YE 2025

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / February 20, 2026 / Originally published on DICK'S Sporting Goods Sideline Report

The DICK'S Sporting Goods Foundation is proud to present the latest edition of our quarterly giving series, highlighting the remarkable work in 2025 that helped drive our mission to empower young athletes and ensure sports are accessible to all.

In fiscal year 2025, we:

Launched the Sports Matter Impact League , a multi-year partnership program in nine cities across the U.S. to support youth sports and drive long-term community impact.

Partnered with The Josh Gibson Foundation to build a new state-of-the-art youth sports facility in the Pittsburgh area called the Josh Gibson Champions Club & SportsMatter Center .

Debuted "Play It Forward: Game On", a six-episode sport-themed renovation show on Nickelodeon that delivered incredible makeovers for under-resourced youth sports teams.

Play It Forward: Game On

On the field AND the TV screen! The DICK'S Sporting Goods' Sports Matter Program and DICK'S' in-house content and production studio, Cookie Jar & A Dream Studios, partnered with Nickelodeon for "Play It Forward: Game On", a six episode sport-themed renovation show that pulled off jaw-dropping makeovers for under-resourced youth sports teams in the Atlanta area.

Each episode of the show, which premiered on Nov. 19, 2025, featured CBS Sports Analyst and two-time WNBA champion Renee Montgomery, two-time Emmy-nominated actor and Nickelodeon alum Kel Mitchell, YouTube star Jesser and The DICK'S Sporting Goods Foundation's very own Director of Sports Matter and Community Relations Kristen Garmey!

Kristen Garmey filming with Renee Montgomery and Kel Mitchell.

"I am honored to have been a part of this project and see the kids' reactions first-hand," said Garmey. "One of my favorite moments was when I overheard a young athlete tell his friend 'This is the best day of my life.'"

Want to see some fun behind-the-scenes content? Check out The DICK'S Sporting Goods Foundation's Sports Matter Program on TikTok, Instagram or Facebook, and be sure to give us a follow!

Sports Matter Surprises on The Kelly Clarkson Show

The Sports Matter Program got two shoutouts on The Kelly Clarkson Show! The DICK'S Sporting Goods Foundation partnered with the show to surprise LUCHA Wrestling Club, New York City's first and only all-girls freestyle wrestling program, and Team IMPACT, a nonprofit recruiting children with serious illnesses and disabilities to become part of college sports teams, each with a $10,000 Sports Matter Grant.

We're proud to support organizations like LUCHA Wrestling Club and Team IMPACT that are breaking barriers and creating opportunities for all kids in sports!

Teamwork Makes the Dream Work

For the second year in a row, DICK'S Sporting Goods teammates (employees) had the opportunity to nominate youth sports programs or organizations in need for a chance to receive a $5,000 - $25,000 Sports Matter Grant.

The DICK'S Sporting Goods Foundation approved 113 teammate submissions in 2025, with at least one submission from each store region, the Customer Support Center, our distribution centers and our field marketing managers. In total, The Foundation will commit over $1.7 million in Sports Matter Grants to these organizations.

Making Moves Before the Draft

The 2026 NFL Draft is coming to Pittsburgh in April, and The DICK'S Sporting Goods Foundation is excited to make a positive impact in our communities ahead of it. Through our work with GENYOUth and other partners, we're tackling food insecurity and expanding access to physical activity across Western Pennsylvania.

Sports Matter is supporting GENYOUth's signature culinary and gridiron fundraising event, Taste of the Draft, with a $50,000 contribution in advance of the NFL Draft. The contribution will support flag football programming at 91 schools across Western Pennsylvania to celebrate the 91st anniversary of the NFL Draft.

To kick things off, The DICK'S Sporting Goods Foundation presented Pittsburgh Allegheny 6-8 with a $10,000 Sports Matter Grant to support access to sports and play for students.

Working Together Toward One Goal

The mission of The DICK'S Sporting Goods Foundation is to inspire youth athletes and enable participation in youth sports, but we can't do it alone! We're grateful to support fellow partners with a shared belief in the power of sport to build character, increase confidence and teach life lessons.

In 2025 we granted:

$1.25 million to Good Sports and $1.25 million to LISC for equipment and infrastructure work to organizations in nine critical markets

$1.25 million to Every Kid Sports to help cover youth sport registration fees nationwide

All Aboard the Sports Matter Express

A snowstorm couldn't stop the Sports Matter Express! Corporate teammates celebrated Giving Tuesday at DICK'S Sporting Goods headquarters and raised more than $13,000 for The DICK'S Sporting Goods Foundation!

Teammates also voted on which deserving Pittsburgh organization should receive a Sports Matter grant: Pittsburgh Youth Cricket or Pittsburgh Sailing League. In the spirit of giving, The Foundation announced $12,500 grants to BOTH organizations!

A Sports Matter Celebration on the Ice

Sports Matter green filled PPG Paints Arena for the 8th annual Sports Matter Game with the Pittsburgh Penguins! More than $20,000 was raised for our Sports Matter Program through our Sports Matter Auction and our special ticket offer. We were joined by local corporate and field teammates who are passionate about making a difference through Sports Matter.

During the game, The DICK'S Sporting Goods Foundation surprised both Woodland Hills Athletics and Pittsburgh I.C.E. with $25,000 Sports Matter Grants to help keep their youth athletes in the game.

