Dallas, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - February 20, 2026) - Armour Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE: ARR): Stonegate Capital Partners Updates Coverage on Armour Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE: ARR). The Company ended the quarter with interest income, net income to common, and diluted EPS of $236.5M, $208.7M, and $1.86. This was a year over year increase of 55.1%, $258.1M and $2.69 respectively. This was primarily driven by the strong growth in average interest income on interest earning assets while interest cost on average interest-bearing liabilities declined. Given the current macro environment, we expect this performance to be sustainable.

In 4Q25, ARR generated interest income, net income, and diluted EPS of $236.5M, $208.7M, and $1.86, driven by improved interest spreads and lower funding costs.

Reported distributable earnings of $79.7M, or $0.71 per share, while book value per share increased 6.5% sequentially to $18.63.

Paid $0.72 per share in dividends, resulting in a 16.4% annualized yield and a 101% payout ratio relative to distributable earnings.

