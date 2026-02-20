Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 20, 2026) - Rick Winters, Chief Executive Officer, Blossom Gold Inc. (TSX: BGAU) ("Blossom Gold" or the "Company"), and its executive management team, joined Robert Peterman, Chief Commercial Officer, Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX"), to open the market and celebrate the Company's new listing on TSX.





Cannot view this video? Visit:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MiKvifuHZjc

Blossom Gold is fast tracking advanced exploration at the Rosebud Project in Pershing County, Nevada hosting a NI 43-101 open pit inferred resource of 70.8Mtons @ 0.68gAuEq/ton (0.02opt). Permitting is underway to allow construction of a major open-pit, heap-leach operation to commence the second half of 2028. An expected 24,384m (80,000 feet) of drilling within the open-pit grade shell for metallurgical sampling and resource expansion and upgrading the resource classification is expected to begin in March. Additionally further upgrade resource classification drilling is expected to begin in November from underground drill stations along with evaluating the potential for nearer term cash flow from an underground mine. Blossom's objective is to confirm, expand, optimize and develop.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/284668

Source: Toronto Stock Exchange