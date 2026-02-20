Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 20, 2026) - Westcourt Capital is pleased to announce the appointment of Patrick Osler as Managing Principal & Senior Portfolio Manager, Head, Private Wealth. In this leadership role, Patrick will oversee the strategic direction, management, and continued growth of Westcourt's Private Wealth business, guiding the team responsible for delivering exceptional client service, sophisticated portfolio construction, and tailored investment solutions.

As a member of Westcourt's Senior Leadership Team and Investment Committee, Patrick will play a central role in shaping the firm's long-term vision and advancing its commitment to providing independent, institutional-quality investment advice to its clients.

Patrick joins Westcourt following nearly 23 years at a leading boutique Canadian asset manager, where he held progressively senior positions. Most recently, he served as Head of Wealth Management, overseeing the full client experience and the delivery of independent investment solutions for affluent families across Canada. His deep expertise in portfolio management, client advisory, and business leadership positions him as a strong addition to Westcourt's leadership team.

Patrick is registered as both a Portfolio Manager (Advising Representative) and Dealing Representative. He holds a Bachelor of Business Administration from the Williams School of Business at Bishop's University and is a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) charterholder.

"We are thrilled to welcome Patrick to Westcourt," said David Kaufman, Founder and Co-CEO. "His leadership experience, investment acumen, and unwavering commitment to client success align perfectly with our mission and values. Patrick will be instrumental in elevating our Private Wealth offering and supporting the continued growth of our firm."

"I am excited to join Westcourt at such a pivotal time," said Osler. "The firm's dedication to independence, disciplined investment thinking, and client-first values deeply resonate with me. I look forward to working with the talented team at Westcourt to help clients achieve their long-term goals."

About Westcourt Capital ULC

Westcourt Capital is a portfolio manager, exempt market dealer, and investment fund manager that specializes in the sourcing, due diligence, structuring, and ongoing monitoring of alternative investments and extends its expertise to independent advisory practices across Canada. www.westcourtcapital.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/284661

Source: Westcourt Capital