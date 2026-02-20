Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 20, 2026) - BetterPuck launches its mobile platform for organized pickup hockey games, on demand.

A hockey technology startup out of Toronto has recruited Biz, Coach Chippy, and Zac Bell to introduce its new pickup hockey app to the world with an absurd brand launch video that has Biz no-showing the shoot, and Chippy and Zac scrambling to make it work anyway. The campaign is being distributed across social media platforms from the brand's parent account @BetterPuck with amplification by the three stars.





Cannot view this video? Visit:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9x5wAT4MB5k

The BetterPuck app matches players, goalies, refs, and ice times, providing end-to-end coordination of organized games. They guarantee two goalies and a ref, and help rinks fill ice that they typically struggle to sell because leagues can't operate outside prime times, and shinny and private games don't scale.

BetterPuck's matchmaking platform is inspired by online gaming systems, giving players access to organized hockey on a game-by-game basis. Users can play solo, with friends, or form fully private games.

"We think playing organized hockey should be as easy as signing up for a fitness class, and as flexible as going out for a round of golf with friends," said Shane Talbot, CEO & Co-Founder of BetterPuck. "Nobody's built the corresponding tech for hockey yet, even though the behaviour shifts have already happened with remote work, pay-per-class fitness, and people booking just about everything on demand through their phones."

The app is available for users across Canada and the US, with over a dozen facilities in the Greater Toronto Area on board already, and aggressive expansion planned. BetterPuck encourages users in every market to log in to the app and star rinks they would like to play at, and invite their friends to do the same. Onboarding new rinks is quick and easy, so one interested group could be all it takes for BetterPuck to call your local rink.

The BetterPuck app is now live on both the iOS App Store and Google Play. Visit www.betterpuck.com for more information.

About BetterPuck

BetterPuck is a Toronto-based hockey technology startup that matches players, goalies, refs, and ice times through its mobile platform, providing end-to-end coordination of organized games with two goalies and a ref guaranteed every time. The company helps rinks fill underutilized ice while making organized hockey accessible to the millions of adults who love the game but have aged out of traditional leagues.

