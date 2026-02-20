BloombergNEF global report finds corporate clean energy procurement fell in 2025 for first time in nine years amid negative pricing and policy uncertainty. Big Tech leads procurement as number of cPPA offtakers halved in the United States. Solar remains the top generating technology for cPPAs.AI-driven electricity demand ensured 2025 was the second-highest year on record for corporate clean-energy power purchase agreements (cPPA), according to a new report from BloombergNEF. The analyst recorded 712 offsite cPPAs totaling 55.9 GW of capacity, down 10% on 2024. Technology giants Meta, Amazon, Google ...

