Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 20, 2026) - Pan Global Resources Inc. (TSXV: PGZ) (OTCQB: PGZFF) (FSE: 2EU) ("Pan Global" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it will be presenting at the Centurion One Capital 9th Annual Toronto Growth Conference, an invitation only event held at the iconic Four Seasons Hotel in the heart of Toronto's historic Yorkville neighbourhood on Thursday, March 5, 2026, in Toronto, Ontario.

Jason Mercier, Pan Global's Vice President of Investor Relations, is scheduled to present on Thursday, March 5th, 2026. Mr. Mercier, as well as Pan Global's Director General for Spain, Juan García Valledor, will also attend investor meetings with select investors. "The Centurion One Capital Growth Conference is an excellent opportunity to introduce Pan Global to an invitation-only investor audience dedicated to uncovering potential outperformance in small cap companies," said Mercier.

"With three deposits discovered to date at its two copper-gold Projects in Spain and an expanded drill program in 2026 targeting discoveries in copper and gold, Pan Global offers the optionality investors seek in exploration investments."

Centurion One Capital 9 th Annual Toronto Growth Conference

Format: Presentations, Panel Discussions and 1 X 1 Investor Meetings

Presentation Date: Thursday, March 5th, 2026

Time: 8:00 AM EDT - 5:00 PM EDT

Venue: Four Seasons Hotel

For more information and registration details, please visit: www.centuriononecapital.com/news-events.

About Centurion One Capital

Centurion One Capital's mission is to ignite the world's most visionary entrepreneurs to conquer the greatest challenges of tomorrow, fueling their ambitions with transformative capital, unparalleled expertise, and a global network of influential connections. Every interaction is guided by our core values of respect, integrity, commitment, excellence in execution, and uncompromising performance. We make principal investments, drawing on the time-honored principles of merchant banking, where aligned incentives forge enduring partnerships.

Centurion One Capital: A superior approach to investment banking.

For more information about Centurion One Capital, please visit www.centuriononecapital.com.

About Pan Global Resources

Pan Global Resources Inc. is actively exploring for copper-rich mineral deposits along with gold and other metals. Copper has compelling supply-demand fundamentals and outlook for strong long-term prices as a critical metal for global electrification and energy transition. Gold is also attracting record prices.

The Company's flagship Escacena Project is in the prolific Iberian Pyrite Belt in southern Spain, where a favourable permitting track record, excellent infrastructure, mining and professional expertise, and support for copper as a Strategic Raw Material by the European Commission collectively define a tier-one low-risk jurisdiction for mining investment. Escacena contains the La Romana copper-tin-silver deposit and the Cañada Honda gold-copper deposits, with maiden resources announced in December 2025. The Company's second project, at Cármenes in northern Spain, is also an area with a long mining history and excellent infrastructure. The Pan Global team comprises proven talent in exploration, discovery, development, and mine operations - all of which are committed to operating safely and with utmost respect for the environment and our partnered communities. The Company is a member, and operates under the principles, of the United Nations Global Compact.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/284644

Source: Centurion One Capital Corp.