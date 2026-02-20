Aircraft Engine Lease Finance, Inc.: AELF Adds Todd Freeman and Madhu Vijay to Board, Promotes Joe Cirillo to President

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS / ACCESS Newswire / February 20, 2026 / Aircraft Engine Lease Finance Inc. (AELF), a leading US-based commercial aircraft lessor, announced the addition of Todd Freeman and Madhu Vijay to its Board of Directors, and the promotion of Joe Cirillo to President, adding to his role as Chief Commercial Officer. These moves come as the company continues to grow its fleet and add key staff positions.

Todd Freeman brings 35 years of global commercial aviation industry experience to the AELF board. He spent most of his career in various commercial leadership roles with GECAS in the US, Europe, Middle East and Asia, with additional work experience at Airbus, Polaris Aircraft Leasing, and Nordic Aviation Capital. In addition to the AELF board, Todd also serves on the boards of Embraer, S.A. and Airlink, an aviation-focused humanitarian organization. He is also an active certificated flight instructor, an FAA Safety Team Representative and an AngelFlight volunteer pilot.

Madhu Vijay has more than 25 years of experience in corporate finance, with Freddie Mac, Pacific Life and Aviation Capital Group (ACG). He spent 22 years as EVP, CFO and Treasurer for ACG, overseeing all aspects of financial operations for the lessor. In addition to serving on AELF's board, Madhu currently serves as CFO for hybrid-electric powerplant manufacturer Ampaire, Inc.

"Todd and Madhu each bring extensive industry experience, unique perspectives and expertise to AELF as it continues to expand its fleet and footprint in the industry," said AELF Board Member Phil Scruggs. "We are very pleased to welcome them to AELF's board as another year of growth gets underway."

Joe Cirillo has 20 years of experience in the aircraft leasing industry. Joe has held leadership positions with AELF since its inception, previously holding the position of Chief Operating Officer and various commercial roles. He maintains his current position as Chief Commercial Officer, adding the position of President at the beginning of this year.

"Joe has consistently stepped into leadership roles, guided AELF's fleet strategy and remained steadfast to our mission of developing elegant financial solutions for our airline partners," said AELF Board Member Victoria Ricks. "Promoting Joe to President is a very congruent step for the company and we look forward to continued success with him in this role."

ABOUT AELF

AELF is an experienced, US-based commercial aircraft lessor offering customized, flexible capital solutions to airlines, lessors, banks and non-traditional aircraft owners. AELF has been in operation for over a decade and is continually expanding its commercial aircraft and engine portfolio. AELF acquires aircraft in various stages of their existing lease with a broad range of airline and leasing partners, including dormant and stub leased assets for which the company completes the maintenance and re-marketing to return them to service. AELF is an Expedition Partners company. Learn more at www.aelfinc.com and www.expeditionpartnersllc.com.

