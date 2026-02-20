On February 16, 2026, Lipigon Pharmaceuticals AB (the "Company") disclosed a press release providing, inter alia, an update regarding the Company's drug candidate Lipisense. The press release also stated that the Company has limited liquidity and is dependent on securing additional financing or entering into a strategic transaction in order to continue its operations. The Company further stated that, should no strategic alternatives materialize, the Company may need to file for bankruptcy.

According to item 6.3.1 (h) of the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Rulebook, an issuer's financial instruments may be given observation status if any circumstance exists that results in substantial uncertainty regarding the issuer or the pricing of its financial instruments.

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the Company's shares shall be given observation status.

Company name: Lipigon Pharmaceuticals AB Short name LPGO ISIN code: SE0015382072

For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50.