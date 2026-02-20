President Trump has directed the Secretary of War and other agencies to begin identifying and releasing government files related to alien and extraterrestrial life, UAPs, and UFOs - a landmark directive that validates the UFOD investment thesis.

Former President Obama recently declared that aliens are "real" on a widely circulated podcast, adding to mounting bipartisan momentum around UAP/UFO disclosure.

Tuttle Capital Management's UFO Disclosure ETF (CBOE: UFOD), launched February 5, 2026, is an actively managed fund invested in aerospace, defense, advanced materials, and energy companies positioned to potentially benefit from government disclosure of non-human intelligence technologies.

Riverside, Connecticut--(Newsfile Corp. - February 20, 2026) - Tuttle Capital Management, a pioneer in thematic exchange-traded funds (ETFs), today issued a response to President Donald Trump's announcement that he will direct the Secretary of War and relevant government departments and agencies to begin identifying and releasing classified files related to alien and extraterrestrial life, unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP), and unidentified flying objects (UFOs). The directive, announced by the President yesterday on social media, represents a watershed moment for the investment thesis underlying the Tuttle Capital Management's recently launched UFO Disclosure ETF (CBOE: UFOD).

Trump's announcement comes just days after former President Barack Obama stated on a widely circulated podcast that aliens are "real" - a declaration that sent shockwaves across social media and reignited mainstream debate about the existence of non-human intelligence. While Obama later partially walked back his remarks, the statements from a past U.S. president and the current inhabitant of the White House have placed UAP/UFO disclosure at the center of the national conversation.

Matthew Tuttle, CEO and CIO of Tuttle Capital Management, commented:

"When the President of the United States directs his government to declassify and release files on extraterrestrial life and UFOs, it marks the true emergence of UFOs and UAP into the mainstream. The bipartisan nature of the conversation suggests that real disclosure may be imminent. We launched UFOD to give investors a disciplined, actively managed way to get ahead of what could be one of the most consequential geopolitical and economic events in human history."

A Perfect Storm for UAP Disclosure - and for UFOD

The timing of Trump's directive could not be more significant for Tuttle Capital's UFO Disclosure ETF, which launched on February 5, 2026 - just two weeks before what may become one of the most consequential executive orders in the history of U.S. government transparency. UFOD (CBOE: UFOD) is an actively managed ETF that invests in companies the Adviser believes are positioned to benefit from the disclosure, confirmation, or commercialization of advanced technologies tied to non-human intelligence.

UFOD holds a diversified portfolio of approximately 36 positions weighted toward industries most likely to receive an influx of capital and technological focus following a disclosure event, including:

Aerospace & Defense: Companies involved in UAP analysis, reporting, and potential reverse-engineering of recovered materials.

Advanced Materials: Firms developing new alloys and compounds that may be derived from advanced or non-human technologies.

Energy: Innovators in alternative fuels and next-generation energy storage technologies that could emerge from UAP-related breakthroughs.

The strategy is actively managed, allowing the portfolio team to tilt exposure toward companies most aligned with evolving disclosure events, policy priorities, and commercialization opportunities as they develop in real time.

Bipartisan Momentum: From Obama's Podcast to Trump's Directive

The UAP disclosure movement has accelerated dramatically in recent weeks. On February 15, 2026, former President Barack Obama stated unprompted on the "No Lie with Brian Tyler Cohen" podcast that aliens are "real" - remarks that went viral globally before Obama issued a partial clarification on Instagram. Obama also revealed that upon taking office, the first question he asked was "Where are the aliens?" - underscoring decades of top-level executive interest in the subject.

Yesterday, President Trump escalated matters further, announcing via social media that he would direct the Secretary of War and relevant departments and agencies to begin the process of identifying and releasing government files related to alien and extraterrestrial life, UAPs, and UFOs - and "any and all other information connected to these highly complex, but extremely interesting and important, matters."

Trump's directive follows years of escalating congressional action, including UAP reporting requirements in recent National Defense Authorization Acts (NDAA), high-profile Congressional hearings, and whistleblower testimony from former military and intelligence officials alleging the existence of classified non-human intelligence programs.

Tuttle added:

"We are watching history unfold in real time. What was once considered a fringe topic now has the sitting President of the United States and a former President publicly engaging with it in the same week. For investors, the question is no longer whether disclosure is coming - it's whether they'll be positioned before or after the moment it arrives. UFOD is designed to answer that question. We've built the fund around the economic spillover effects of a disclosure event: which industries receive the next wave of defense spending, which companies hold the patents on relevant materials and sensing technologies, and where capital flows when governments rewrite what they officially acknowledge. Obama hinted at it. Trump just opened the file cabinet. UFOD is already inside."

About the Tuttle Capital UFO Disclosure ETF (CBOE: UFOD)

Launched on February 5, 2026, and listed on the Cboe BZX Exchange, UFOD is an actively managed ETF that seeks capital appreciation by investing at least 80% of its net assets in companies the Adviser believes will benefit from UFO Disclosure - defined as the disclosure, confirmation, or exploitation of Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena (UAP) and Non-Human Intelligence (NHI) technologies. The fund is non-diversified and holds approximately 36 positions across aerospace and defense, advanced materials, sensing technologies, and energy.

UFOD represents a first-of-its-kind investable vehicle at the intersection of defense spending, advanced technology, and government transparency. To learn more, visit: http://thetruthisoutthereufod.com/

About Tuttle Capital Management

Tuttle Capital Management is an industry leader in offering thematic ETFs that allow investors to capitalize on shifting market dynamics. Known for its active management approach and willingness to pursue themes the broader industry overlooks, the firm has a history of bringing first-of-their-kind investment strategies to market. The firm is led by Matthew Tuttle, CEO and Chief Investment Officer, who has more than two decades of investment management experience.

Footnote

During a podcast interview with Brian Tyler Cohen, former president Barack Obama stated, "They're real. But I haven't seen them. They're not being kept at Area 51. There's no underground facility --unless there's this enormous conspiracy and they hid it from the President of the United States." In an Instagram post the next day, Obama wrote: "I was trying to stick with the spirit of the speed round, but since it's gotten attention let me clarify. Statistically, the universe is so vast that the odds are good there's life out there. But the distances between solar systems are so great that the chances we've been visited by aliens is low, and I saw no evidence during my presidency that extraterrestrials have made contact with us. Really!"

IMPORTANT DISCLOSURES

Investors should carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses of the Tuttle Capital UFO Disclosure ETF (UFOD) before investing. For a prospectus with this and other information about the fund, please call (347) 852-0548 or visit the Fund's website. Please read the prospectus carefully before investing.



For more information about UFOD, including the prospectus and fund materials, please visit http://thetruthisoutthereufod.com/.

Distributor: Foreside Fund Services, LLC

Principal Risks



As with all funds, a shareholder is subject to the risk that his or her investment could lose money. The Fund is not a complete investment program and is designed for inclusion in a diversified investment portfolio. The principal risks affecting shareholders' investments in the Fund are set forth below. An investment in the Fund is not a bank deposit and is not insured or guaranteed by the FDIC or any government agency. The principal risks described herein pertain to direct risks of making an investment in the Fund and/or risks of the issuers in which the Fund invests.

Speculative Nature Risk. Government confirmation or denial of advanced alien technology is uncertain, and rumored breakthroughs might never materialize. This entire theme is highly speculative and subject to rumor cycles.



Equity Securities Risk. Since it purchases equity securities, the Fund is subject to the risk that stock prices will fall over short or extended periods of time. Historically, the equity markets have moved in cycles, and the value of the Fund's equity securities may fluctuate from day to day. Individual companies may report poor results or be negatively affected by industry and/or economic trends and developments. The prices of securities issued by such companies may suffer a decline in response. These factors contribute to price volatility, which is a principal risk of investing in the Fund.

Other Investment Companies Risk. To the extent that the Fund invests in other ETFs or investment companies, the value of an investment in the Fund is based on the performance of the underlying funds in which the Fund invests and the allocation of its assets among those ETFs or investment companies. The underlying ETFs and investment companies may change their investment goals, policies or practices and there can be no assurance that the underlying ETFs or investment companies will achieve their respective investment goals. Because the Fund invests in ETFs and other investment companies, shareholders indirectly bear a proportionate share of the expenses charged by the underlying funds in which it invests which impacts the Fund's performance. The principal risks of an investment in the Fund include the principal risks of investing in the underlying ETFs and investment companies.



The Fund is exposed to the risks of the underlying ETFs and investment companies in which it invests in direct proportion to the amount of assets the Fund allocates to each underlying fund. One underlying fund may buy the same security that another underlying fund is selling. You would indirectly bear the costs of both trades. In addition, you may receive taxable gains from portfolio transactions by the underlying funds, as well as taxable gains from the Fund's transactions in shares of the underlying funds. The Fund's ability to achieve its investment goal depends, in part, upon the- Adviser's skill in selecting an optimal mix of underlying funds.

Sector Risk. To the extent the Fund invests more heavily in particular sectors of the economy, its performance will be especially sensitive to developments that significantly affect those sectors.



Technology Sector Risk. The market prices of technology-related securities tend to exhibit a greater degree of market risk and sharp price fluctuations than other types of securities. These securities may fall in and out of favor with investors rapidly, which may cause sudden selling and dramatically lower market prices. Technology securities may be affected by intense competition, obsolescence of existing technology, general economic conditions and government regulation and may have limited product lines, markets, financial resources or personnel. Technology companies may experience dramatic and often unpredictable changes in growth rates and competition for qualified personnel. These companies are also heavily dependent on patent and intellectual property rights, the loss or impairment of which may adversely impact a company's profitability. A small number of companies represent a large portion of the technology industry. In addition, a rising interest rate environment tends to negatively affect technology companies, those technology companies seeking to finance expansion would have increased borrowing costs, which may negatively impact earnings. Technology companies having high market valuations may appear less attractive to investors, which may cause sharp decreases in their market prices.

