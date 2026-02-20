Anzeige
PR Newswire
20.02.2026 18:12 Uhr
Fidelity China Special Situations Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 20

FIDELITY CHINA SPECIAL SITUATIONS PLC (the 'Company')

TRANSACTION IN OWN SHARES

The Board of the Company announces that it has repurchased for cancellation.

Number of shares repurchased:

339,735

Date of transaction:

20 February 2026

Average share price paid per share (GBp):

319.460

Lowest share price paid per share (GBp):

316.500

Highest share price paid per share (GBp):

320.000

Following this transaction the Company has:

Issued Share Capital:

557,054,878

Total Shares held in Treasury:

85,629,548

Total Voting Rights:

471,425,330

Notes:

1. The above total voting rights figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

2. The Company's issued share capital held in Treasury attract no voting rights.

Contact:

George Bayer

For and on behalf of FIL Investments International

Company Secretary

020 7961 4240


© 2026 PR Newswire
