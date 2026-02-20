Huntington Learning Center Accelerates Growth as Industry Recognition, New Education Models Signal Strong Momentum

Award wins and strategic innovation position the company for continued national expansion

ORADELL, NEW JERSEY / ACCESS Newswire / February 20, 2026 / Huntington Learning Center , the nation's leading provider of K-12 tutoring and test preparation services, is entering 2026 with growing momentum across its franchise system, driven by national recognition, expansion into emerging education models, and the addition of experienced leaders to support its next phase of growth.

The brand continues to earn recognition across the franchise and education landscape, including placement on the Entrepreneur Franchise 500, inclusion in the Entrepreneur Hall of Fame, and multiple Franchise Business Review honors recognizing franchisee satisfaction and performance. Huntington is also slated for international recognition at the upcoming Global Franchise Awards in 2026.

As families increasingly seek academic support beyond traditional classrooms, Huntington is also preparing to support new learning environments. Beginning later this year, the company will roll out initiatives designed to meet the needs of these evolving education models, reinforcing Huntington's role as a trusted partner for personalized, results-driven instruction.

These initiatives come at a time when national data continues to show students lagging behind benchmarks in reading and math, while parents explore a broader mix of public, private, hybrid, and supplemental education options. Huntington's model, centered on individualized instruction and local ownership, has continued to resonate in this shifting landscape.

"As the education landscape evolves, our focus remains on building a strong, well-supported franchise system that can grow responsibly while delivering real results for students," said Huntington Sharma. "That focus is already translating into results. In 2025, a record number of Huntington centers surpassed $1 million in annual revenue, reflecting strong performance across both long-established and newer markets. We could not be more excited as 2026 continues to progress."

The company continues to see interest from franchise owners looking for a stable, mission-driven business backed by nearly five decades of proven outcomes.

Looking ahead, Huntington Learning Center remains focused on strategic expansion, operational excellence, and helping more students build academic confidence as education continues to change.

