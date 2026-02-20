Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 20, 2026) - Gold Runner Exploration Inc. (CSE: GRUN) (FSE: CE70) ("Gold Runner" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced non-brokered private placement financing for gross proceeds of $4,451,961 from the sale of 4,589,651 units ("Units") at a price of $0.97 per Unit (the "Offering"). Each Unit is comprised of one common share ("Common Share") of the Company and one Common Share purchase warrant (the "Warrants"), and each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one Common Share of the Company at a price of $1.50 per Common Share for a period of 36 months from the date of issuance. The securities issued under the Offering have a hold period expiring four months and one day from the date of issuance pursuant to applicable Canadian securities laws. Closing of the Offering remains subject to regulatory approvals, including approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE").

Net proceeds from the Offering will be used for exploration and development of the Company's assets, claims and option payments in respect of the Company's projects in the USA and Canada, and for general working capital purposes.

Pursuant to the Offering, the Company paid finder's fees to Canaccord Genuity Corp., Ventum Financial Corp., Leede Financial Inc., Haywood Securities Inc. and Redplug Inc. consisting of an aggregate of $77,358 in cash and 79,751 broker warrants, with each broker warrant exercisable for a period of 36 months from the date of issuance at a price of $1.50 per Common Share.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to sell any of the securities in the United States. The securities of this Offering have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

About Gold Runner Exploration Inc.

Gold Runner Exploration is an exploration company focused on the exploration and development of its portfolio of gold and silver properties located in prolific mining districts of Canada and the United States of America. In British Columbia, Gold Runner holds the option to acquire a 100% interest in the Golden Girl Property, located in the prolific Golden Triangle of Northwestern British Columbia. In North Central Nevada, the Company holds the Rock Creek gold project, the Falcon Mine project and the Dry Creek project, located in the Tuscarora Mountains in close proximity to the world-renowned Carlin Trend. Gold Runner also holds a 10% carried interest in the Cimarron project located in the San Antonio Mountains of Nye County, Nevada, within the Walker Lane Trend.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes certain information that may be deemed "forward-looking information" under applicable securities laws. All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, including but not limited to those that address the Offering, CSE approval, the proposed use of proceeds from the Offering, and activities and events or developments that the Company expects is forward-looking information. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the statements. There are certain factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking information. These include the results of the Company's due diligence investigations, market prices, exploration successes, continued availability of capital financing, and general economic, market or business conditions, and those additionally described in the Company's filings with the Canadian securities authorities.

Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. For more information on the Company, investors are encouraged to review the Company's public filings at www.sedarplus.com. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward- looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

NEITHER THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER HAS REVIEWED OR ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/284698

Source: Gold Runner Exploration Inc.