Freitag, 20.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Goldaktie mit Newsflow: Ein Gold-Asset in der Champions League der Geologie
20.02.2026 19:26 Uhr
Gators Unidos Scholarship Now Open for University of Florida Students

Scholarship empowers UF students through financial support, professional mentorship and lifelong community

GAINESVILLE, FL / ACCESS Newswire / February 20, 2026 / The Gators Unidos Scholarship Fund is now accepting applications from University of Florida students. Created to strengthen the connection between previous generations of Latino Gator alumni and current students, the scholarship supports academic achievement, professional growth and long-term financial success.

Each year, two upper-division undergraduate or graduate students are chosen to receive the GU Scholarship Award. Recipients are awarded $2,500 in financial assistance.

In addition to financial support, GU Scholarship Award recipients receive access to:

  • Professional development mentorship resources

  • The GU sponsorship program for one year

  • A peer network of latino alumni to leverage upon their time at UF and beyond

  • The premium SUMA Wealth app to help students reach their financial goals

  • A $250 gift card to the UF Bookstore

"Gators Unidos was born from a desire to unite Latino Gators across generations - because for me, it represents pride, belonging and the corazón that fuels our legacy," said Dayana Falcon, the founder of Gators Unidos. "This community has become a familia for so many, and I am so proud of the impact we are having in the lives of so many Latino Gators."

The 2025 scholarship recipients, Maria Aliaga and Andrea Fonseca, credit the GU Scholarship Award with easing financial burdens, supporting their networking efforts and introducing them to a strong and uplifting Latino Gator community.

For more information about eligibility and how to apply, students are encouraged to visit https://gatorsunidos.com/about-us

About Gators Unidos

The Gators Unidos Scholarship Fund Award was established to bridge generations of Latino University of Florida Gators through education, mentorship and sponsorship. Gators Unidos is committed to empowering students by fostering meaningful connections between alumni and current scholars, creating opportunities that extend far beyond graduation.

For more information, please contact:

Katherine Marin

Scholarship and Community Relations Executive Lead

305-922-9490 | okatemarin10@gmail.com

SOURCE: Gators Unidos



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/education/gators-unidos-scholarship-now-open-for-university-of-florida-students-1139629

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
