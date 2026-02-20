Dubai, United Arab Emirates--(Newsfile Corp. - February 20, 2026) - Phaedra Solutions, a leading AI development and consultancy firm, has unveiled its new rapid AI development model designed to help startups and enterprises implement AI systems more quickly and efficiently. The company's new approach provides a streamlined path from concept to implementation, positioning Phaedra Solutions as a key partner for organizations seeking practical, results-driven AI solutions.

Phaedra Solutions Announces New Rapid AI Services for Accelerated Business Outcomes

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8814/284151_9edf9e1e448cbb10_002full.jpg

Introducing the Rapid AI Development Model

The new offering by Phaedra Solutions provides a faster, more efficient path for organizations to go from AI concept to working solutions. Designed specifically for startups and enterprises, the rapid AI model focuses on helping businesses move quickly and achieve measurable outcomes. This approach is becoming increasingly critical as companies face growing pressure to deliver AI-driven solutions with clear business impacts.

"With AI adoption accelerating, companies are looking for solutions that go beyond strategy decks and lengthy advisory cycles. Our new rapid AI development model addresses this need by enabling businesses to quickly build and deploy AI systems that integrate into their operations," said Abubakar Shams, CEO of Phaedra Solutions.

Why Speed is Critical in the AI Landscape

The core of the rapid AI model is its 10-day AI MVP (Minimum Viable Product) sprint, designed to create a production-ready prototype that demonstrates real workflow integration. This MVP is built around business outcomes such as reducing manual workloads, improving cycle time, and enhancing forecast accuracy.

The model is specifically tailored to fast-moving startups and enterprises that need to validate their AI ideas quickly before committing significant resources. While the MVP is not a fully scaled product, it allows businesses to test feasibility and gather user feedback, ensuring that future investments in AI are well-targeted and aligned with their business objectives.

Phaedra Solutions Announces New Rapid AI Services for Accelerated Business Outcomes

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8814/284151_9edf9e1e448cbb10_003full.jpg

Fractional CTOs: Filling the Leadership Gap

Phaedra Solutions also offers a unique fractional CTO program, ideal for founders who may lack technical expertise but still need strategic guidance in managing their tech roadmap. This service provides part-time CTOs who can make decisions on product development, tech stack choices, and hiring strategies, critical decisions that can make or break a startup. By pairing strategic advice with hands-on engineering support, Phaedra extends its impact far beyond software delivery, helping companies plan for sustainable, long-term innovation.

For founders without a technical background, this program offers fast access to the expertise of an AI-driven product development company, helping them make informed decisions from the outset.

About Phaedra Solutions

Phaedra Solutions is an AI development and consultancy firm that specializes in building AI systems, MVPs, and workflow automation solutions for businesses across various sectors, including fintech, healthcare, SaaS, and retail. With its focus on delivering rapid, measurable results, the company has become a trusted partner for organizations looking to move beyond AI strategy to actual implementation.

For more information, visit Phaedra Solutions.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/284151

Source: Plentisoft