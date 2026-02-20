University of Nevada, Reno: Free Media Distribution Tools Available to Faculty and Small Businesses

PRSSA Nevada Bateman Team brings practical media tools to rural and community colleges

RENO, NEVADA / ACCESS Newswire / February 20, 2026 / Journalism students at the University of Nevada, Reno are using a national public relations competition to help rural and community colleges access professional media tools at no cost. Journalism students at the University of Nevada, Reno will host a live demonstration of ACCESS Newswire on Monday, Mar 2 at 11 a.m. in the InNEVation Center, bringing together rural and community colleges from across Nevada and northern California and area small business owners for hands-on media solutions designed to support classroom learning.

"Faculty are being asked to deliver real-world learning experiences while working within tight budgets and limited resources," said Liv DesAutels, spokesperson for the PRSSA Nevada Bateman team. "This demonstration shows how media releases still matter - not just for journalists, but for search engines and AI tools that help faculty work get discovered."

As generative search tools reshape how information is discovered online, media releases must be written and distributed as living, searchable content - not static announcements. ACCESS Newswire's educational platform is free, which means faculty can integrate a professional, industry-grade newswire into their courses without adding cost to departments or students.

The free discussion on Monday, March 2 will help faculty and small business owners use ACCESS digital distribution tools to reach journalists, build credibility and measure impact. Small business owners will learn how to share announcements, events and milestones through professional media channels, increasing visibility without the cost of traditional advertising. Attendees will also learn how the platform supports social media visibility and audience engagement across campuses while reinforcing skills students need in today's media and communication careers.

The demonstration will be held in a hybrid format, with in-person attendance and a Zoom option available for remote participants. Coffee and donuts will be provided for in-person attendees. The event reflects a growing emphasis on experiential learning and collaboration among rural and community colleges and small businesses, helping students prepare for careers in journalism, public relations and strategic communications.

Students, faculty, and advisors interested in attending can RSVP to receive the zoom link and event details by registering in advance.

About PRSSA Nevada Bateman Case Study Competition

The PRSSA Bateman Case Study Competition is a national public relations competition sponsored by the Public Relations Student Society of America. University teams develop and execute a real-world campaign for a national client, applying research, strategy, implementation and evaluation standards used in professional practice.

The Reynolds School of Journalism team's 2026 campaign, NV Is Giving EXTRA! ACCESS, focuses on strengthening professional literacy and preparing students with extra-relevant, real-world communication skills. For more information about the NV Is Giving EXTRA!

Mission: Extra-ready graduates. Extra-relevant skills.

Vision: Access to professional standards without extra barriers.

