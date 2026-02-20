WorkMax Details Integration With FOUNDATION Construction Accounting Software

PAYSON, UTAH / ACCESS Newswire / February 20, 2026 / WorkMax, a leading construction workforce management platform and part of Foundation Software's product portfolio, has published an overview of its integration with FOUNDATION construction accounting software.

The blog post, titled "What FOUNDATION Does With Your WorkMax Data (And Why It Matters)," shows how both Foundation Software products work together and what it means for contractors.

Construction professionals face a costly disconnect between field operations and back-office accounting. Research from FMI reveals that poor data management costs the construction industry $1.8 trillion globally in 2020, with 48% of data errors stemming from manual entry mistakes and missing information.

With all of these data errors, more are turning to integrated systems, but not all integrations are suited for the nuances of the construction industry.

The WorkMax-FOUNDATION integration addresses the disconnect between the office and the worksites by moving approved timecard data directly into payroll and job costing.

This field-to-accounting connection delivers key capabilities:

Automated data transfers: Employee and job information can move between systems to eliminate manual error issues

Faster payroll processing: Approved timecards flow from WorkMax into FOUNDATION and are ready for processing

Detailed job costing: Labor costs reflect actual field activity, giving project managers visibility into performance

Together, these capabilities help contractors redirect accounting teams from manual data entry to strategic financial analysis and improve project margins through more informed resource allocation decisions.

To learn more about how WorkMax and FOUNDATION work together, read the full blog post here.

