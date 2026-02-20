RedChip Companies, Inc.: Foremost Clean Energy and Avalon Advanced Materials Interviews to Air on the RedChip Small Stocks, Big Money Show on Bloomberg TV

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESS Newswire / February 20, 2026 / RedChip Companies will air interviews with Foremost Clean Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:FMST)(CSE:FAT) and Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (OTCQB:AVLNF)(TSX:AVL) on the RedChip Small Stocks, Big Money show, a sponsored program on Bloomberg TV this Saturday, February 21, at 7 p.m. Eastern Time (ET). Bloomberg TV is available in an estimated 73 million homes across the U.S.

Jason Barnard, President and CEO of Foremost Clean Energy, appears on the RedChip Small Stocks Big Money show on Bloomberg TV to discuss the company's strategy to capitalize on the accelerating global nuclear renaissance through its large-scale, discovery-focused uranium portfolio in Canada's Athabasca Basin. Barnard highlights Foremost's option to earn up to a 70% interest in 10 underexplored uranium properties spanning more than 330,000 acres in one of the world's highest-grade uranium jurisdictions, from its largest shareholder, Denison Mines Corp., which provides access to extensive historical data, technical expertise, and operational support. He also outlines the company's multi-property drill programs targeting high-priority, discovery-ready zones along proven uranium corridors, the structural supply-demand imbalance emerging in global uranium markets driven by AI, data centers, and electrification, and Foremost's tight capital structure and NASDAQ listing, positioning the company for significant leverage to exploration success and value creation as nuclear power regains prominence in global energy policy.

Scott Monteith, President and CEO of Avalon Advanced Materials, appears on the RedChip Small Stocks Big Money show on Bloomberg TV to discuss Avalon's position as a North American critical minerals platform supporting secure domestic supply chains for clean energy, advanced technologies, and defense applications. Monteith highlights Avalon's flagship Nechalacho Rare Earth Elements and Zirconium Project-one of the largest and highest-quality North American resources containing both light and heavy rare earth elements. Avalon is transitioning to a more efficient, sustainable, and eco-friendly rare earth extraction process, reducing reliance on conventional acid leaching while optimizing recovery rates. In addition, Monteith discusses the company's plans to establish Ontario's first midstream lithium hydroxide processing facility in Thunder Bay to serve the rapidly expanding EV battery and grid-scale energy storage manufacturing ecosystem. He also outlines key value-driving catalysts, including geopolitical dynamics that elevate Avalon's rare earth and lithium assets as central to G-7 supply-chain priorities, the company's recent capital raise to advance feasibility work on both projects, continued project de-risking, and the company's disciplined execution strategy designed to unlock the substantial long-term value embedded in Avalon's rare earth and lithium portfolio.

About Foremost

Foremost Clean Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ: FMST) (CSE: FAT) (WKN: A3DCC8) is a North American uranium and lithium exploration company strategically positioned to support the accelerating demand for reliable, carbon-free energy. As artificial intelligence, data centers, and electrification drive unprecedented growth in global power consumption, the expanding need for reliable nuclear baseload power creates a direct and critical imperative for the sustained exploration required to secure its uranium feedstock.

The Company holds an option from Denison to earn up to 70% interest in 10 prospective uranium properties (except for the Hatchet Lake, where Foremost can earn up to 51%), spanning over 330,000 acres in the prolific, uranium-rich Athabasca Basin region of northern Saskatchewan. The Company employs a data-driven exploration strategy supported by extensive historic drilling and geophysical data across its portfolio, including programs completed by Denison providing a validated roadmap and competitive advantage for targeting high-potential, mineralized trends. To date, Foremost has completed geophysical surveys and multiple drill campaigns that have generated encouraging results and defined high-priority, discovery-ready targets for follow-up drilling.

Foremost also has a portfolio of lithium projects at varying stages of development, which are located across 55,000+ acres in Manitoba and Quebec providing exposure to other critical materials underpinning electrification and energy storage.

For further information, please visit the Company's website at www.foremostcleanenergy.com.

About Avalon Advanced Materials Inc.

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. is a Canadian critical minerals company advancing the supply of materials essential to a resilient North American supply chain. The Company is focused on developing strategic assets that support secure, domestic supply chains and long-term economic growth. Avalon is advancing the Nechalacho Rare Earth Elements and Zirconium Project in the Northwest Territories, which contains all light and heavy rare earth elements, as well as yttrium, zirconium, tantalum, and niobium-critical minerals used in advanced technologies across the communications, defense, clean tech, and energy sectors. The Company is also focused on vertically integrating the Ontario lithium supply chain through the development of Lake Superior Lithium Inc., Ontario's first midstream lithium hydroxide processing facility, located in Thunder Bay. This facility will serve as a vital link between northern Ontario's lithium resources and the growing EV battery manufacturing base in southern Ontario and North America. Through a joint venture with SCR Sibelco NV, Avalon is advancing the Separation Rapids Lithium Project near Kenora, Ontario, as well as continuing exploration at its Snowbank lithium and Lilypad lithium-cesium deposits.

For further information regarding Avalon Advanced Materials Inc., please visit www.avalonadvancedmaterials.com, email ir@avalonam.com, or call 416-364-4938.

About RedChip Companies

RedChip Companies, an Inc. 5000 company, is an international investor relations, media, and research firm focused on microcap and small-cap companies. Founded in 1992 as a small-cap research firm, RedChip gained early recognition for initiating coverage on emerging blue chip companies such as Apple, Starbucks, Daktronics, Winnebago, and Nike. Over the past 34 years, RedChip has evolved into a full-service investor relations and media firm, delivering concrete, measurable results for its clients, which have included U.S. Steel, Perfumania, Cidara Therapeutics, and Celsius Holdings, among others. Our newsletter, Small Stocks, Big Money, is delivered online weekly to 60,000 investors. RedChip has developed the most comprehensive service platform in the industry for microcap and small-cap companies. These services include the following: a worldwide distribution network for its stock research; retail and institutional roadshows in major U.S. cities; outbound marketing to stock brokers, RIAs, institutions, and family offices; a digital media investor relations platform that has generated millions of unique investor views; investor webinars and group calls; a television show, Small Stocks, Big Money, which airs weekly on Bloomberg US; TV commercials in local and national markets; corporate and product videos; website design; and traditional investor relation services, which include press release writing, development of investor presentations, quarterly conference call script writing, strategic consulting, capital raising, and more. RedChip also offers RedChat, a proprietary AI-powered chatbot that analyzes SEC filings and corporate disclosures for all Nasdaq and NYSE-listed companies, giving investors instant, on-demand insights.

"Discovering Tomorrow's Blue Chips Today"

