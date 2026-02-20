Lithium South Development Corp.: Lithium South Announces Results of its Annual and Special Meeting of Securityholders

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / February 20, 2026 / Lithium South Development Corporation (the "Company" or "Lithium South") (TSX-V:LIS)(OTCQB:LISMF)(Frankfurt:OGPQ) is pleased to announce the results of its annual general and special meeting (the "Meeting") of securityholders held on February 19, 2026.

The shareholders voted in favour of all items of business presented at the Meeting, including: (i) the arm's length sale by the Company of all of the issued and outstanding shares of its wholly-owned subsidiary, NRG Metals Argentina S.A., which holds a 100% ownership interest in the Company's Hombre Muerto North Lithium property located in Salta Province, Argentina (the "Sale of Subsidiary"), (ii) the plan of arrangement (the "Going Private Arrangement"), (iii) the election of directors, (iv) the appointment of Davidson & Company LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants auditor, and (v) the re-approval of the option plan.

Shareholders voted 74.47% in favour of the Sale of Subsidiary and 87.74% in favour of the Going Private Arrangement. In addition, all of the securityholders of the Company which includes the shareholders, the holders of incentive stock options and holders of common share purchase warrants collectively voted 48.10% in favour of the Going Private Arrangement.

A total of 64,932,858 votes were cast by holders of common shares representing 51% of the total issued and outstanding Shares as of January 5, 2026, the record date for the Meeting.

Director Nominees Votes For % of Votes Cast Adrian Hobkirk 53,277,588 87.48% Christopher P. Cherry 45,372,431 74.50% Gordon Neal 45,887,669 75.34%

The Company expects to receive the final order from the Supreme Court of British Columbia shortly regarding the Going Private Arrangement. The closing date of the Sale of Subsidiary and the effective date of the Going Private Arrangement will be scheduled in March 2026, including the payout of the cash consideration pursuant to the Plan of Arrangement, and will be announced in a further news release, subject to the final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws ("forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "plans," "postulate," and similar expressions, or are those which, by their nature, refer to future events. All statements that are not statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements regarding management's beliefs, plans, estimates, and intentions; the Sale of Subsidiary and the Going Private Arrangement and the ability to complete it and other transactions contemplated by the Sale of Subsidiary and the Going Private Arrangement; the timing and satisfaction of conditions to consummation of the foregoing; the receipt of required securityholder, regulatory, and court approvals; the possibility of termination of the Share Purchase Agreement relating to the Sale of Subsidiary; and the expected benefits to the Company and its securityholders. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and, although the Company believes such statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that expectations and assumptions will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results or performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other factors that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including, but not limited to: the possibility that the Sale of Subsidiary and the Going Private Arrangement will not be completed on the terms or timing currently contemplated, or at all; failure to obtain or satisfy required regulatory, securityholder, or court approvals and other closing conditions; the negative impact of a failed transaction on the price of the Company's shares or business; failure to realize expected benefits of the transactions; restrictions imposed on the Company while the transactions are pending; significant transaction costs or unknown liabilities; diversion of management's attention from ongoing business operations; and other risks and uncertainties affecting the Company, including those relating to permitting, capital expenditures, exploration and development activity, and the future price and demand for lithium. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law. The securities referred to in this press release have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons absent U.S. registration or an applicable exemption from the U.S. registration requirements. Further information concerning risks, assumptions, and uncertainties associated with forward-looking statements and the Company's business can be found in the Company's Management Discussion & Analysis for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, and in subsequent filings available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca).

