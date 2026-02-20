National FFA Organization and National Auction Association Partner to Bring International Junior Auctioneer Championship to FFA Members

New Endorsed Activity Opens Doors for FFA Members to Develop Communication and Sales Skills Through Competitive Auctioneering

INDIANAPOLIS, IN AND OVERLAND PARK, KS / ACCESS Newswire / February 20, 2026 / The National FFA Organization and the National Auction Association (NAA) today announced a new partnership designating the International Junior Auctioneer Championship (IJAC) as a National FFA Endorsed Activity. This collaboration brings a premier auctioneering competition to FFA's more than one million members, providing students with opportunities to develop valuable communication, sales, and leadership skills essential to careers in agricultural marketing and beyond.

The IJAC, launched in 2007, showcases emerging talent of young auctioneers between the ages of 12 and 18. Held annually during the NAA Conference & Show, the championship provides a professional platform for rising stars to demonstrate the art of auctioneering-a critical skill in agriculture for livestock sales, farm equipment auctions, land transactions, and agricultural commodity markets.

"We are excited to partner with the National Auction Association to bring this unique opportunity to FFA members," said Christine White, chief program officer of the National FFA Organization. "As FFA membership continues to grow, we're committed to creating quality experiences that meet the varied needs and interests of our members. The International Junior Auctioneer Championship aligns perfectly with our mission to develop premier leadership, personal growth, and career success through agricultural education. Auctioneering skills-public speaking, quick thinking, negotiation, and salesmanship-are valuable across all career paths."

Through this endorsed activity partnership, FFA members will receive FFA-specific recognition at the IJAC and gain access to networking opportunities with auction industry professionals. Participants will develop skills in auction chant delivery, product knowledge, and audience engagement-competencies directly applicable to agricultural sales and marketing careers.

"The National Auction Association is proud to welcome FFA members to the International Junior Auctioneer Championship," said NAA CEO Allison Mazzei. "FFA students already understand agriculture's importance, and auctioneering is an essential part of the agricultural economy. This partnership allows us to identify and develop the next generation of professional auctioneers while giving students practical skills they can use throughout their careers. These young professionals represent the future of our industry, and we're committed to supporting their development through industry-leading education and professional connections."

The partnership reflects both organizations' shared commitment to youth development and agricultural education. The NAA, a membership-based association supporting professionals across a wide range of auction specialties, provides industry-leading education, resources, and a strong professional network.

FFA members ages 12-18 interested in participating in the IJAC do not need to qualify at local or state levels. The competition takes place during the NAA Conference & Show, where participants and advisors also receive professional development opportunities and access to the industry trade show.

For more information about the International Junior Auctioneer Championship and registration details, visit www.auctioneers.org/ijac. To learn more about National FFA Endorsed Activities, visit www.ffa.org/designated-events-and-endorsed-activities.

About the National Auction Association

The National Auction Association (NAA), founded in 1949, is a membership-based association supporting auction professionals across all specialties. Through industry-leading education, resources, and a strong professional network, the NAA helps members grow their businesses and elevate the auction industry. The association promotes integrity and professionalism through its strict Code of Ethics and offers specialized education programs, including the Certified Auctioneers Institute and other designation programs. For more information, visit www.auctioneers.org.

About the National FFA Organization

The National FFA Organization is a school-based national youth leadership development organization of more than 1,042,245 student members as part of 9,407 local FFA chapters in all 50 states, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The FFA mission is to make a positive difference in the lives of students by developing their potential for premier leadership, personal growth and career success through agricultural education. For more, visit the National FFA Organization online at FFA.org and on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

