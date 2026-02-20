Brooks Brothers and Gold House Move Festive Lunar New Year Dinner for Friends to Los Angeles Mr Chow Beverly Hills

BEVERLY HILLS, CA / ACCESS Newswire / February 20, 2026 / Brooks Brothers, America's longest-established retailer, and Gold House, the leading cultural ecosystem uniting, investing in, and championing Asian Pacific creators and companies, are bringing their annual Lunar New Year celebration to Los Angeles with an intimate dinner at MR. CHOW Beverly Hills this year.

Ken Ohashi, China Chow, Bing Chen

The dinner, held on February 19, 2026, was hosted by Ken Ohashi (CEO, Brooks Brothers) and Bing Chen (CEO & Co-Founder, Gold House), alongside co-hosts Michael Bastian (Creative Director, Brooks Brothers) and China Chow. The evening brought together 50 distinguished guests, including Michael Chow, Daniel Dae Kim, Jeannie Mai, Yara Shahidi, Ben Baller, Harry Shum Jr, interior designer and tv personality Bobby Berk, fashion consultant Nick Wooster, noted costume designers, and Sal Perez, and more.

In addition to a menu comprising iconic Mr. Chow dishes, the evening was set with striking red garden rose arrangements, glowing votives throughout the space, and beautiful cherry blossoms that nodded to the Lunar New Year celebration. Guests were surprised with a traditional lion dance and a live noodle-making demonstration by the chefs at Mr. Chow.

This marks the fourth consecutive year Brooks Brothers proudly partnered with Gold House on a limited-edition capsule collection in honor of Lunar New Year, with $5 from each item sold supporting Gold House. The heart of the collection lies in vibrant sweaters adorned with a whimsical horse motif and sweatshirts featuring a playful horse character logo.

Brooks Brothers is fully committed to diversity and inclusion in all areas of business, as evidenced by the company's significant diverse representation in leadership positions and the support of local, regional, and national organizations financially and through volunteerism. The brand believes that equality and inclusion are vital pillars of a sustainable and successful company and seeks to foster a supportive and inclusive work environment for all its employees and communities.

The Brooks Brothers limited-edition collection is now available at brooksbrothers.com. For more information, please visit BrooksBrothers.com.

###

About Brooks Brothers

Brooks Brothers is a legendary global lifestyle brand that has shaped American style through fashion innovation, fine quality, exceptional service, and value. Since its founding in 1818, the brand's offerings have grown to more than 30 categories, including tailored clothing, sportswear, outerwear, shoes, accessories, fragrance, and a home collection. Brooks Brothers also continues to introduce modern interpretations of iconic product staples including seersucker, madras, argyle, the non-iron shirt, and the original polo button-down collar. The brand is available in 500 freestanding stores, shop-in-shops, and outlets in 45 countries worldwide.

About Gold House

Gold House is a platform where culture shapes global opportunity. Operating with the heart of a nonprofit and the reach of a world-class enterprise, Gold House brings people together through cultural experiences, entertainment, and entrepreneurship. We believe culture is the foundation for change: it forms who we are, who we know, how we love, what we build, and what becomes possible.

For press inquiries, please contact:

Brooks Brother

Arthur Wayne

VP Global PR & Brand Marketing

AWayne@BrooksBrothers.com

Michell Costa

Public Relations Manager

MCosta@BrooksBrothers.com

Gold House

Rose Yan

VP of Marketing

rose@goldhouse.org

Download High-Res Images HERE

https://bfa.com/events/53414

SOURCE: Gold House

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/brooks-brothers-and-gold-house-move-festive-lunar-new-year-year-of-the-horse-d-1139681