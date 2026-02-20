Branson, Missouri--(Newsfile Corp. - February 20, 2026) - Experience Branson's 32nd Annual Hot Winter Fun Big Show on Saturday, February 28, 2026, at 3:00 PM at the Hughes Brothers Theatre. Every year the Hot Winter Fun Big Show sizzles with an exciting line-up of Branson stars and shows. The 2026 Big Show will take place as part of Branson's annual Hot Winter Fun season. Tickets are on sale now.

Each year the Hot Winter Fun Big Show provides an opportunity to see portions of several Branson shows. Confirmed shows on stage include Jerry Presley's Elvis Live, the Hughes Music Show, Branson Comedy Bash, Re-Vibe, Stevie Lee Woods & Nashville Roadhouse Live, Hughes Brothers Country Show, Motown Downtown, The Outpost Opry Variety Show, The Golden Sounds of the Platters, Great American Chuckwagon Show, Patsy to Patsy, A Garth Brooks Tribute by Rich Watson, Brett Daniels Pure Magic, Best of Dean Martin, and a special presentation by Shepherd of the Hills Outdoor Drama. Emcee is popular Legends 106.3 on-air radio personality Joshua Clark.

Tickets for Branson's 32nd Annual Hot Winter Fun Big Show can be purchased by calling the Hughes Brothers Theatre directly at 417-334-0076 or on-line at HughesTheatre.com. Also available with VIP seating is a delicious 3-course meal with tabletop dining on the balcony. The meal is served at 2:00pm and can only be purchased by calling the theater directly.

"Get your tickets now for one of the hottest events Branson has during Hot Winter Fun. Typically, the Big Show sells out. The Big Show has become a tradition for many visitors who plan their trip to Branson around the event. It's also something residents enjoy. We all have a good time, get to see some of our favorite shows, see some of the new shows, and the proceeds are used to help market Branson," says Sue Braun, Executive Director of The League of Branson Theatre Owners & Show Producers (Branson Show League).

The annual Hot Winter Fun Big Show is sponsored by the Branson Show League. "Marketing the months of January, February, and March as our "Hot Winter Fun" season started in 1994 as a way to let our guests know they could enjoy the Branson experience year-round. The Hot Winter Fun Big Show was created to raise funds to help us market Branson," says Vance Hebblethwaite, Branson Show League President and Director of Sales & Marketing for Hamners' Variety Theatre.

All the entertainers donate their performances to the cause. Many volunteers and local businesses including the Branson Tri-Lakes News, Branson Globe, Vacation Channel, Northwest Arkansas Democrat Gazette, Ozarksdynacom, and others, help to market and sponsor the show. The Hughes Brothers Theatre & Re-Vibe Dinner Show sponsors the 3-course meal. For tickets call 417-334-0076 today.

About The League of Branson Theatre Owners and Show Producers (The Branson Show League)

The Branson Show League works to increase the success and well-being of the tourism & hospitality industries in Branson, Missouri. Known as the "Live Music Show Capitol of the World", Branson has over 100 live shows featuring music, comedy, magic, dancing, acrobats, theatrical plays, and more. The diversity and variety of choices of live shows combined with extraordinary attractions, an amazing array of things to do and places to eat and shop, makes Branson a unique and fun-filled family vacation destination. The Show League strives to increase interest in Branson shows, increase attendance, and increase profitability for the Branson show community, as well as our attractions, restaurants, and other business members, and to promote communications between shows and other tourism industry members, as well as throughout the Branson community.

Source: Branson/Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce & CVB