Samstag, 21.02.2026
Goldaktie mit Newsflow: Ein Gold-Asset in der Champions League der Geologie
20.02.2026 22:50 Uhr
Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc.: Havertys Furniture First Quarter 2026 Cash Dividend

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESS Newswire / February 20, 2026 / Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT)(NYSE:HVT.A) ("Havertys" or the "Company") today announced that its Board of Directors declared a cash dividend to be paid on the outstanding shares of the two classes of $1 par value common stock of the Company at a rate of $0.33?per share on the common stock and $0.31 per share on the Class A common stock.?The dividend is payable on March 25, 2026, to stockholders of record at the close of business on March 10, 2026. Havertys has paid a cash dividend each year since 1935.

About Havertys Furniture

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) and (NYSE:HVT.A), established in 1885, is a full-service home furnishings retailer with 129 showrooms in 17 states in the Southern and Midwestern regions, providing its customers with a wide selection of quality merchandise in middle to upper-middle price ranges. Additional information is available on the Company's website at www.havertys.com.

Contact:
Havertys 404-443-2900
investor.relations@havertys.com
Tiffany Hinkle
Assistant Vice President, Financial Reporting

SOURCE: Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc.



