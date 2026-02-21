Anzeige
Mehr »
Samstag, 21.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Goldaktie mit Newsflow: Ein Gold-Asset in der Champions League der Geologie
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
21.02.2026 00:54 Uhr
152 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Chelsea Football Club selects IFS as Principal Partner

Club will leverage IFS AI technology to enhance performance on and off the pitch

LONDON, Feb. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- IFS, the leading provider of Industrial AI software, today announces a multi-year global partnership with Chelsea Football Club. As part of this commitment, IFS will be elevated to Principal Partner with immediate effect, featuring on Chelsea's front of shirt for the remainder of the 25/26 season - marking the beginning of a long-term collaboration that places advanced AI at the heart of football performance, operational excellence and fan engagement.

IFS, the world's leading provider of Industrial AI software, enables organizations to deliver tangible results with AI by solving complex, real-world operational problems. The partnership will see IFS bring its software and market-leading AI agents to Chelsea to drive precision across the club's operations, enhancing performance in almost every aspect of the club's work.

This partnership positions Chelsea at the forefront of football's technological evolution. By harnessing the power of IFS AI to connect people, assets and intelligence in real time, the club is sharpening its competitive edge on the pitch while elevating the experience for millions of fans worldwide.

For Chelsea, this agreement signals an intent to lead from the front - not only on the pitch, but in how elite clubs are built and operated. By embedding advanced AI into its foundations, the club is reinforcing its long-term ambition to set the benchmark for performance and innovation in global sport.

"We are incredibly proud to partner with IFS and leverage their leading edge AI software to help propel the club to even greater success," said Jason Gannon, President of Chelsea FC. "This partnership is a statement of intent to keep leading in this field, harnessing the opportunities advanced technology brings and unlocking the power of AI to improve everything we do on and off the pitch."

Mark Moffat, Chief Executive Officer of IFS, said: "In sport as in industry, the margins are small, the stakes are high, and the right decision at the right moment is everything. That's what IFS Industrial AI delivers for the industries that power the global economy. Chelsea FC holds itself to that same uncompromising standard, and that shared ambition is exactly why we're proud to be their Principal Partner."

Learn more about the partnership here..

CONTACT:

Media contacts

IFS
Mairi Morgan
IFS, Director of Corporate & Executive Communications
+44 7918 607 299
mairi.morgan@ifs.com

Chelsea
Nerissa Chesterfield
Chelsea FC
+44 7791 390 268
nerissa.chesterfield@chelseafc.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/ifs/r/chelsea-football-club-selects-ifs-as-principal-partner,c4310993

The following files are available for download:

https://news.cision.com/ifs/i/image-10,c3512729

image 10

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/chelsea-football-club-selects-ifs-as-principal-partner-302693961.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Favoritenwechsel - diese 5 Werte sollten Anleger im Depot haben!
Das Börsenjahr 2026 ist für viele Anleger ernüchternd gestartet. Tech-Werte straucheln, der Nasdaq 100 tritt auf der Stelle und ausgerechnet alte Favoriten wie Microsoft und SAP rutschen zweistellig ab. KI ist plötzlich kein Rückenwind mehr, sondern ein Belastungsfaktor, weil Investoren beginnen, die finanzielle Nachhaltigkeit zu hinterfragen.

Gleichzeitig vollzieht sich an der Wall Street ein lautloser Favoritenwechsel. Während viele auf Wachstum setzen, feiern Value-Titel mit verlässlichen Cashflows ihr Comeback: Telekommunikation, Industrie, Energie, Pharma – die „Cashmaschinen“ der Realwirtschaft verdrängen hoch bewertete Hoffnungsträger.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau in dieses neue Marktbild passen: solide, günstig bewertet und mit attraktiver Dividende. Werte, die nicht nur laufende Erträge liefern, sondern auch bei Marktkorrekturen Sicherheit bieten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Value-Zug 2026 endgültig abfährt!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.