Anzeige
Mehr »
Samstag, 21.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Goldaktie mit Newsflow: Ein Gold-Asset in der Champions League der Geologie
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
21.02.2026 04:34 Uhr
142 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

WOAHRAE: 'The Jay Walker Podcast' to premiere Globally on Tubi this summer

81F20337-7F70-4E62-A20F-37CB51CE6149

NEW YORK, Feb. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jay Walker, podcast host, & Tubi announced today a landmark distribution agreement to bring The Jay Walker Podcast to Tubi, the world's largest ad-supported streaming service. Tubi is licensing the podcast for WoahRae. Starting this Summer, the high-impact series will transition to a weekly televised format, with its entire library of previous episodes also becoming available for global streaming.

The expansion to Tubi marks a significant evolution for the brand, following the record-breaking success of The Jay Walker Show, which surpassed 100 million downloads. Known for a signature blend of unpolished honesty, accountability, and soulful depth, The Jay Walker Podcast has become a premier destination for culturally resonant storytelling and hard-hitting conversations with celebrities and thought leaders.

While the series makes its television debut, The Jay Walker Podcast will remain fully available across all major podcast platforms, ensuring fans can continue to listen on the go while now having the option for a premium, lean-back viewing experience on Tubi.

"Bringing this show to a global streaming platform like Tubi is about ownership, leverage, and reaching the audience where they live," said Jay Walker. "We are moving beyond the traditional podcast space to create a cinematic experience that prioritizes authenticity and purpose-driven dialogue, while maintaining our strong presence across all digital audio platforms."

Produced by WoahRae, the new weekly episodes on Tubi will continue to explore the intersections of culture, faith, healing, and leadership. This partnership solidifies Walker's position as a modern-day voice in the media landscape, bridging the gap between digital-first content and traditional broadcast-quality production.

Viewers can currently access the audio series via theOfficial Podcast Link, with the full streaming rollout scheduled for Summer 2026.

About Jay Walker:

Jay Walker is a media executive, producer, entrepreneur, and host of The Jay Walker Podcast. He focuses on building brands, networks, and IP across media, faith, and business, blending culture, healing, and leadership into impactful formats.

About WoahRae:

WoahRae is a full-service production company founded by Jay Walker. The company develops and produces original, culturally resonant content, focusing on execution, leverage, and ownership across media and entertainment platforms.

Media Contact:

Khali West

Press Contact, WoahRae

kwest@woahrae.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e8771b7e-92ca-4b3b-a060-decd809e616d


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Favoritenwechsel - diese 5 Werte sollten Anleger im Depot haben!
Das Börsenjahr 2026 ist für viele Anleger ernüchternd gestartet. Tech-Werte straucheln, der Nasdaq 100 tritt auf der Stelle und ausgerechnet alte Favoriten wie Microsoft und SAP rutschen zweistellig ab. KI ist plötzlich kein Rückenwind mehr, sondern ein Belastungsfaktor, weil Investoren beginnen, die finanzielle Nachhaltigkeit zu hinterfragen.

Gleichzeitig vollzieht sich an der Wall Street ein lautloser Favoritenwechsel. Während viele auf Wachstum setzen, feiern Value-Titel mit verlässlichen Cashflows ihr Comeback: Telekommunikation, Industrie, Energie, Pharma – die „Cashmaschinen“ der Realwirtschaft verdrängen hoch bewertete Hoffnungsträger.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau in dieses neue Marktbild passen: solide, günstig bewertet und mit attraktiver Dividende. Werte, die nicht nur laufende Erträge liefern, sondern auch bei Marktkorrekturen Sicherheit bieten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Value-Zug 2026 endgültig abfährt!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.