Tallinn, Estonia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 21, 2026) - Aithor, an Estonia-based AI technology company, today announced the launch of its AI Detector, a web-based tool designed to help users assess whether written content may include AI-generated text. The release comes as schools, universities, and workplaces continue to update policies around AI use, authorship, and originality in writing.

Aithor AI Detector interface showing text analysis results with 99% AI-generated score, highlighting flagged passages in a web-based checker.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11790/284791_c82cdeaf04694b02_001full.jpg

Aithor's AI Detector analyzes writing signals commonly associated with modern generative AI models, including ChatGPT, GPT-4, Gemini, and other large language systems.

Users can paste text into the tool to receive an AI-likelihood score along with highlighted sections that may contain AI-generated patterns, supporting more informed review of written work.

The tool is intended for students, educators, researchers, editors, and professionals operating in environments where authorship and originality remain essential. In academic settings, the AI Detector can support integrity checks for coursework and submissions. In professional contexts, it can assist editors and reviewers in evaluating content quality, originality, and disclosure expectations.

"Our goal with the AI Detector is to provide practical, accessible insight into AI-generated writing patterns," said Alex Guyden, Head of SEO at Aithor. "As AI-assisted writing becomes more common, people need tools that help them evaluate text responsibly, not through assumptions, but through clearer signals and transparency."

The AI Detector expands Aithor's broader AI writing and analysis toolkit, which focuses on helping users work with structured information and maintain responsible standards in AI-assisted content creation.

Aithor expects continued development of new features that support transparency and ethical AI use across education and professional writing.

About Aithor

Aithor is an Estonia-based technology company focused on developing AI-driven tools that support accurate information gathering, writing clarity, and responsible content creation. The company's mission is to make AI a practical resource for individuals seeking trustworthy, academic-level answers presented in clear and understandable language.

Through its suite of AI writing and analysis tools, Aithor aims to promote transparency, reliability, and informed use of artificial intelligence across educational and professional contexts.

