Century Aluminum Company Statement on U.S. Supreme Court IEEPA Ruling

CHICAGO, Feb. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ: CENX) today issued the following statement regarding the U.S. Supreme Court's decision on the tariffs imposed under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA).

Century Aluminum proudly stands with President Donald J. Trump and his America First trade policies, which have been instrumental in ensuring a level playing field for American industry and workers and restoring the U.S. industrial base. Those trade policies include the IEEPA tariffs addressed in today's Supreme Court ruling, as well as the Section 232 steel and aluminum tariffs which were not impacted by the decision and remain in full force and effect.

President Trump's trade policies have strengthened our commitment to reshoring American production of primary aluminum - a critical metal for industries ranging from aerospace and automobiles to national defense. Since the Section 232 program was reinforced by President Trump a year ago, with no exemptions and no exceptions, Century Aluminum has taken decisive action to expand U.S. aluminum production and create new American manufacturing jobs, including:

Immediately increasing total U.S. primary aluminum production by almost 10% through the expansion of our Mt. Holly, S.C. smelter; and

Announcing plans to build the first new American aluminum smelter in close to 50 years with EGA, a project that will double U.S. production and create over 1,000 permanent jobs and 4,000 construction jobs in Inola, Oklahoma.

No company is investing more in US primary aluminum production than Century. Century is already the largest producer of aluminum in the United States, smelting nearly 60% of the country's primary aluminum, employing more American primary aluminum workers than any other company, and, thanks to President Trump's leadership and the Section 232 program, we plan to invest billions more in new and expanded production at Mt. Holly and our Oklahoma smelter project.

Century is grateful to President Trump for his unwavering commitment to American workers and American industry. Century remains committed to investing in America as the largest producer of this critical mineral for decades to come.

