NioBay Metals Inc.: Update for the James Bay Niobium Project

MONTRÉAL, Feb. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NioBay Metals Inc. ("NioBay" or the "Company") (TSX-VNBY) (OTCQB: NBYCF), provides an update on its wholly-owned James Bay niobium project (the "Project").

The Company recently became aware of a letter dated February 18, 2026 (the "Letter"), issued by the Chief of the Moose Cree First Nation ("MCFN") and subsequently posted on Facebook.

NioBay wishes to reiterate that it will carry out its exploration program in a manner that respects the rights of the MCFN as well as all applicable environmental laws and regulations and in full compliance with the permit issued by the Ontario government.

NioBay is committed to working in alignment with the local community through the use of local contractors, job creation, strategic partnerships, community contributions, and the development of collaborative opportunities. Our objective is to foster a genuine and respectful partnership while maximizing the economic benefits generated by this exploration program for the community.

NioBay's Board of Directors acknowledges that the James Bay Niobium Project is part of Treaty 9 and constitutes the core territory of the Moose Cree First Nation. We respect the Indigenous rights and interests of Moose Cree and the Treaty 9 Indigenous communities.

About NioBay Metals Inc.

NioBay aims to become a leader in the development of mines with low carbon consumption and responsible water and wildlife management practices while prioritizing the environment, social responsibility, good governance, and the inclusion of all stakeholders. Our top priority, which is critical to our success, is the consent and full participation of the Indigenous communities in whose territories and/or on ancestral lands we operate. In addition to other properties, NioBay holds a 100% interest in the James Bay Niobium Project located 45 km south of Moosonee, in the Moose Cree Traditional Territory of the James Bay Lowlands in Ontario. NioBay also holds a 72.5% interest in the Crevier Niobium and Tantalum project located in Québec and on the Nitassinan territory of the Pekuakamiulnuatsh First Nation.

About Niobium

Niobium is a naturally occurring element. It is a metal that is ductile, malleable and highly resistant to corrosion. Because it enhances properties and functionalities, niobium is used in a wide range of materials and applications in the Mobility, Structural and Energy sectors. Niobium transforms materials. When added to materials like steel, glass and aluminum castings, niobium makes them more efficient and lowers environmental impacts, while also increased value.

Cautionary Statement

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking information" under applicable Canadian securities laws, including statements regarding the Company's plans. Forward-looking information herein includes, but is not limited to, statements that address activities, events or developments that NioBay expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future including statements regarding the James Bay Project. These statements are necessarily based on a number of beliefs, assumptions and opinions of management as of the date they are made and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements if management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change, unless required by law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

FOR MORE INFORMATION, CONTACT:

NioBay Metals Inc.

Jean-Sebastien David, geo.

President & Chief Executive Officer

Tel.: 514 866-6500

jsdavid@niobaymetals.com

www.niobaymetals.com



Kimberly Darlington

Investor Relations

kimberly@refinedsubstance.com

Tel: 514-771-3398