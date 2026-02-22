International Olympic Committee: Milano Cortina 2026 Sustainability Efforts in the Spotlight

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / February 22, 2026 / International Olympic Committee news

As the Games entered their second week, the sustainability efforts of Milano Cortina 2026 were praised by IOC Member, Chair of the IOC Sustainability and Legacy Commission, and five-time Olympian HSH Prince Albert II of Monaco, during his visit to the Cortina Curling Olympic Stadium. While on site, he commended the Milano Cortina 2026 organisers for their strong commitment to sustainability, innovation and inclusion.

Key facts

IOC Member, Chair of the IOC Sustainability and Legacy Commission, and five-time Olympian HSH Prince Albert II of Monaco visited the Cortina Curling Olympic Stadium, meeting athletes and organisers, and commending the strong focus on the venue's sustainability.

The renovated Cortina Curling Olympic Stadium combines heritage preservation with improved energy efficiency, accessibility and resource management.

Milano Cortina 2026 is delivering the Games using 85 per cent existing or temporary venues, powered largely by certified renewable electricity and supported by low-carbon transport solutions.

Having represented Monaco in bobsleigh in five editions of the Olympic Winter Games, Prince Albert II toured the renovated venue and met athletes, venue teams and local representatives.

"I think this curling venue is truly extraordinary," he said during the visit. "As an iconic venue from the 1956 Olympic Winter Games, it carries a remarkable legacy. The way it has been retrofitted - improving accessibility, using more sustainable materials and enhancing energy efficiency - shows how historic venues can remain both viable and forward-looking. I warmly congratulate the Organising Committee and everyone involved for creating a model for future Olympic Games."

Modernisation rooted in sustainability and accessibility

Originally built for the Cortina 1956 Olympic Winter Games, the Cortina Curling Olympic Stadium has undergone a comprehensive renovation to improve energy performance and enhance accessibility.

"Accessibility and sustainability have been at the heart of the stadium's renovation," said Giacomo Colli, Deputy Event General Manager of the Milano Cortina 2026 Organising Committee. "We installed three new lifts and added nearly 80 accessible seats on every level, ensuring that guests with reduced mobility can enjoy prime viewing positions. At the same time, improved roof insulation has significantly increased energy efficiency. A new dehumidification system enhances both the internal environment and the ice quality, while lowering overall energy consumption."

This approach aligns with the sustainability ambitions of the international curling federation.

"We are embedding sustainability into every decision we take," said Beau Welling, President of World Curling. "We are particularly excited about making ice-making more energy-efficient, including through new systems already in place here in Cortina. We believe our sport can contribute to a more sustainable future, and that ambition is central to our work."

Throughout the renovation, the building's historic character was carefully preserved. Original architectural elements, including the onyx flooring in the representative hall, were safeguarded - demonstrating how heritage protection and sustainable refurbishment can go hand in hand.

Delivering more responsible Games

The renovation reflects the wider delivery model of Milano Cortina 2026, which is centred on existing infrastructure and creating long-term value for host communities. Eighty-five per cent of competition venues are existing or temporary, one of the highest reuse rates in Olympic Winter Games history. Almost all venues are powered by certified renewable electricity, while the limited number of temporary generators primarily run on renewable biofuel HVO.

HSH Prince Albert II praised the organisers for combining high-performance sport with lasting community benefits.

"The sustainability model of Milano Cortina 2026 is genuinely innovative. With 85 per cent of venues already existing and a clustered concept, the model reflects what we have long encouraged in the IOC Sustainability and Legacy Commission: prioritising the use and retrofit of existing facilities. Making venues more accessible, resilient and sustainable in every dimension is the right path for the future." HSH Prince Albert II of Monaco

IOC Member, Chair of the IOC Sustainability and Legacy Commission, and five-time Olympian

He added: "Across the Olympic Movement, we are demonstrating that the Games can be delivered more sustainably - from construction to venue operations. If this approach can serve as a model for future Olympic Games and other major events worldwide, it will be an important step forward, particularly as climate change poses growing challenges for mountain regions."

Reflecting on the atmosphere in Italy, he concluded: "There is a real sense of excitement around the venues and a wonderful spirit of hospitality. My message to the athletes is simple: compete with focus and determination but also take in the experience and the unique spirit of the Games. These are extraordinary moments - live them fully."

