The Perfect Travel Match: Wizzmoni partners with KL Rahul & Athiya Shetty

KOCHI, India, Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wizzmoni, formerly Unimoni, has officially appointed Indian cricketer KL Rahul and Bollywood actor Athiya Shetty as the faces of its premium Wizz Voyager Multi-Currency Travel Card and comprehensive foreign exchange solutions. The celebrity duo will spearhead nationwide and international campaigns for Wizzmoni India, part of the Wizz Financial.

As one of India's leading Authorized Dealer Category II (AD-II) entities, Wizzmoni aims to further strengthen its positioning as a trusted provider of secure, tech-driven international financial solutions. Beyond travel cards, Wizzmoni offers end-to-end forex services, including seamless currency exchange and overseas remittances (SWIFT) under the Liberalised Remittance Scheme (LRS) enabling individuals to transact globally with confidence.

Redefining Global Travel

Powered by Visa, the Wizz Voyager Multi-Currency Card supports 25 global currencies, including seven exclusive currencies - Chinese Yuan, Vietnamese Dong, Malaysian Ringgit, Philippine Peso, Indonesian Rupiah, Azerbaijani Manat, and Georgian Lari - that are rarely available in the Indian market. Through the Wizz Voyager mobile application, customers can seamlessly load, manage, and control their travel card while abroad. The AI-enabled platform enhances user experience with smart financial controls, real-time tracking, and value-added travel assistance, delivering a secure and premium digital forex experience.

A Word from the New Faces of Wizz Voyager

"International travel is a big part of my life, and having a trusted global financial partner makes all the difference. With the Wizz Voyager Multi-Currency Travel Card and Wizzmoni's reliable forex and remittance services, I can focus on the journey while they take care of the rest. Safe, seamless, and dependable - just the way travel finance should be," said KL Rahul.

"For me, travel is about discovering new cities, exploring global fashion, and shopping with complete peace of mind. I love how the Wizz Voyager Multi-Currency Travel Card makes international spending seamless, while Wizzmoni's trusted forex services give me complete confidence wherever I go," said Athiya Shetty.

Leadership Vision

"At Wizz Financial, our mission has always been to simplify global mobility through innovation. We are redefining the travel experience. By onboarding KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty, we are connecting with a generation of travelers who demand excellence. The Wizz Voyager card isn't just a product; it's a commitment to using AI and premium benefits to ensure global travel is as rewarding as it is effortless,"said Amir Nagammy, Founder & Group CEO, Wizz Financial.

"We are thrilled to welcome KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty to the Wizzmoni family. As one of India's pioneer AD-II License holders, we believe excellence begins with precision and trust. By prioritizing travelers' needs, we have launched Wizz Voyager Card, designed to deliver a seamless and secure customer experience while travelling abroad. Through their immense reach and strong connect with the audience, we aim to empower travelers across India to choose the most secure, efficient, and tech-driven forex solutions available today,"said CA Krishnan R, Director & CEO, Wizzmoni India.

About Wizzmoni

Wizzmoni, formerly Unimoni, has emerged as a trusted pioneer in the financial sector, offering a wide range of services, including Gold Loans, Foreign Exchange, Send Money Abroad, Multi-Currency Travel Card, Travel & Holidays, Digital Payments & Wallet Solutions, and Insurance.

Part of the Wizz Financial, an India-centric global fintech leader with operations across major international corridors, Wizzmoni also offers the Wizz Voyager Travel Card - a smart, secure, and globally accepted Multi-Currency travel card designed to make international travel seamless. With 300+ branches and numerous sub-agent locations across India, Wizzmoni is dedicated to delivering convenient and reliable financial solutions to customers nationwide.

