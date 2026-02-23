Regulatory News:

BALYO (FR0013258399, Ticker: BALYO), technology leader in the design and development of innovative robotic solutions for industrial trucks, today announces the availability on its website of the addendum to the report dated January 6, 2026, prepared by Ledouble in its capacity as independent expert, in connection with the tender offer followed by a squeeze-out initiated by the SoftBank Group, acting through its subsidiary Silver Bands 4 (US) Corp. ("SoftBank

For reminder purposes, SoftBank, which holds 91.28% of the Company's share capital and 91.29% of its voting rights, filed on December 4, 2025 with the Autorité des marchés financiers ("AMF") a tender offer followed by a squeeze-out for the shares of Balyo that it does not already own (the "Offer"), at a price of €0.60 per share (the "Offer Price

This addendum dated 19 February 2026 follows the requests for clarifications made by the AMF in the course of its review of the draft Offer, as well as the receipt of a letter from Balyo's minority shareholders.

About BALYO

BALYO is a worldwide leader in autonomous pallet movement. Our Mission is to design, sell, and operate scalable, simple, affordable and sustainable driverless solutions and services. We have grown to a global team converting manufacturing and warehousing sites to standard driverless forklifts solutions while retaining our start-up, can-do, move-fast mentality. We deployed more than 1,500 robots in more than 25 countries thanks to our global footprint in EMEA, headquartered in Paris, and our subsidiaries in the USA Singapore. Our solutions enable our clients to both improve the productivity of logistics operations and avoid significant infrastructure modifications for both transport and high-bay application while keeping probably the highest safety standards on the market.

In November 2024, SoftBank acquired more than 91% of BALYO which is now part of an ecosystem of companies in intralogistics automation and robotics. BALYO posted revenue for 2025 of €31.4 million. BALYO is listed on EURONEXT, Paris Stock exchange. For more information, visit www.balyo.com.

