SOLUM (KOSPI: 248070) brings 'Retail in Sync' to EuroShop 2026, unveiling new retail display innovations and integrated solutions that connect technology, operations and data to create more agile and scalable retail environments. By connecting pricing, communication and store operations within a unified framework, SOLUM aims to help European retailers improve efficiency, create new value and advance sustainability initiatives.

At EuroShop, SOLUM will present practical applications that combine connected display technologies with data and analytics in real store environments. (Image: SOLUM)

At EuroShop, SOLUM will present practical applications that combine connected display technologies with data and analytics in real store environments. Vision AI will demonstrate personalized product recommendations linked to electronic shelf labels (ESL), while Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE)-enabled positioning will reduce picking times and improve fulfilment efficiency. Traffic analytics will support measurable retail media activation, and occupancy-based automation will optimize lighting and heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) performance. Together, these use cases illustrate how data and communication technologies enhance operational execution across the store.

Complementing these capabilities, SOLUM will introduce several hardware advancements, including a new 4-colour freezer ESL for enhanced promotional visibility in temperature-controlled formats, an expanded large-format e-paper lineup up to 32 inches for dynamic and energy-efficient in-store communication, and a 55-inch semi-outdoor digital signage solution designed for storefront and high-traffic deployment. Among these, Newton Core+ stands out as a next-generation ESL solution tailored to European retail requirements, combining premium design, reinforced durability and advanced functionality to support scalable retail deployments.

SOLUM also continues to expand collaboration across the broader retail technology ecosystem. At EuroShop, SOLUM will highlight partnerships with Competera in artificial intelligence (AI)-based pricing optimization, EWQ in unified in-store digital communication, Huawei in next-generation connectivity infrastructure, Scheidt Bachmann in energy retail systems, and Simbe in AI-powered retail shelf digitization. These collaborations reflect an open and interoperable approach to retail technology integration.

"SOLUM has earned the trust of European retailers through consistent hardware quality and a customer-first partnership approach," said Daniel Lee, CEO of SOLUM Europe. "Building on that foundation, we have expanded our capabilities to integrate solutions and ecosystem collaboration into a cohesive retail platform. At EuroShop, we look forward to engaging with European retailers to demonstrate how this integrated approach delivers measurable value and supports their long-term transformation."

SOLUM exhibits at Hall 6, Booth C58 during EuroShop 2026 in Düsseldorf.

About SOLUM

Founded in 2015 as a spin-off from Samsung Electro-Mechanics, SOLUM is a publicly traded company listed on the KOSPI stock exchange. The company has established itself as a leader in power solutions, display technologies, and electronic shelf labels (ESL), driving innovation across the global retail sector. With a strong commitment to customer-centric innovation and sustainable retail transformation, SOLUM continues to develop high-quality solutions that empower retailers to operate more efficiently in an increasingly digital world.

Learn more at www.solum-group.com.

