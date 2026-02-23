abrdn Property Income Trust Limited - Change of Auditor
LONDON, United Kingdom, February 23
ABRDN PROPERTY INCOME TRUST LIMITED
Legal Entity Identifier: 549300HHFBWZRKC7RW84
23 February 2026
CHANGE OF AUDITOR
abrdn Property Income Trust Limited (the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Grant Thornton Limited as the Company's external auditor.
Grant Thornton Limited will conduct the audit of the Company's financial statements for the financial year ending 31 December 2025.
The appointment has been approved by the Board and follows the resignation of Deloitte LLP, the Company's former auditor. Deloitte LLP has provided a statement to the Company confirming that there are no circumstances connected with the change of auditor that need to be brought to the attention of the Company's members or creditors under section 273(2) of The Companies (Guernsey) Law, 2008 (as amended).
The reappointment of Grant Thornton Limited as external auditor will be subject to the approval of shareholders at the 2026 Annual General Meeting.
The Board would like to thank Deloitte LLP for their service and support over the years.
For further information, please contact:
The Company Secretary
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
PO Box 255
Trafalgar Court
Les Banques
St Peter Port
Guernsey
GY1 3QL
Tel: 01481 745001
