abrdn Property Income Trust Limited - Change of Auditor

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 23

ABRDN PROPERTY INCOME TRUST LIMITED

Legal Entity Identifier: 549300HHFBWZRKC7RW84

23 February 2026

CHANGE OF AUDITOR

abrdn Property Income Trust Limited (the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Grant Thornton Limited as the Company's external auditor.

Grant Thornton Limited will conduct the audit of the Company's financial statements for the financial year ending 31 December 2025.

The appointment has been approved by the Board and follows the resignation of Deloitte LLP, the Company's former auditor. Deloitte LLP has provided a statement to the Company confirming that there are no circumstances connected with the change of auditor that need to be brought to the attention of the Company's members or creditors under section 273(2) of The Companies (Guernsey) Law, 2008 (as amended).

The reappointment of Grant Thornton Limited as external auditor will be subject to the approval of shareholders at the 2026 Annual General Meeting.

The Board would like to thank Deloitte LLP for their service and support over the years.

For further information, please contact:

The Company Secretary

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

PO Box 255

Trafalgar Court

Les Banques

St Peter Port

Guernsey

GY1 3QL

Tel: 01481 745001

