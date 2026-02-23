Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 23.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Antimon vor dem Durchbruch? 50 Mio. Bewertung trifft Milliarden-Fantasie!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
23.02.2026 08:10 Uhr
177 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Pulselight platform now available to NHS via £10bn Fortrus Framework

Pulselight's platform can now be procured for NHS organisations via this pre-approved route to market

LONDON, Feb. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pulselight, a leading healthcare data analytics provider, is now an authorised partner on the £10bn capacity Fortrus Digital Enablement Framework ("the framework"), giving NHS organisations a fast, compliant route to procure advanced data analytics without lengthy tender processes.

With NHS trusts facing a projected deficit of £2.2 billion in 2025/26, and productivity improvement targets of 4 per cent, more than four times the NHS's historical rate, the pressure to identify and recover lost value across the system has never been greater. The framework, established by the Countess of Chester Hospital NHS Foundation Trust and compliant with OJEU and Public Contracts Regulations 2015, enables faster implementation against targeted outcomes with significantly reduced procurement timelines and costs.

Pulselight's platform is compatible with existing NHS data systems and can integrate and analyze data using advanced analytics to detect payment inaccuracies, duplicate assessments, and misallocated resources. Pulselight surfaces real time findings that would take manual reviews weeks to uncover, or insights that may be impossible to detect given data and system complexities.

Irene Manautou, Founder and CEO at Pulselight, said: "The Fortrus Framework provides NHS organisations with a clear and compliant route to adopt advanced analytics at a time when reducing waste, managing waiting lists, improving efficiency and reducing duplication are critical to long-term sustainability. Pulselight's platform can help NHS teams identify inefficiencies earlier, invest in prevention, and support community-based care. Every pound should deliver maximum impact for patients".

NHS organisations interested in accessing Pulselight's platform through the framework can find further information at website.

For further information, please contact:
Pulselight (Team@Pulselight.com)
Irene Manautou

For Media Enquiries:
5654 & Company (Pulselight@5654.co.uk)
Matthew Neal, Partner (07917 800 011)
Charlotte Dawson, Associate Director (07810 406 284)

Notes to editors

About Pulselight

Pulselight a data and analytics company - has developed analytical products capable of transforming the health system.

Already delivering results in the US, Pulselight's technologies maximise resources, deliver preventive health care, tackle health inequalities, and empower community health workers.

For more information, please visit: https://www.pulselight.com/


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Favoritenwechsel - diese 5 Werte sollten Anleger im Depot haben!
Das Börsenjahr 2026 ist für viele Anleger ernüchternd gestartet. Tech-Werte straucheln, der Nasdaq 100 tritt auf der Stelle und ausgerechnet alte Favoriten wie Microsoft und SAP rutschen zweistellig ab. KI ist plötzlich kein Rückenwind mehr, sondern ein Belastungsfaktor, weil Investoren beginnen, die finanzielle Nachhaltigkeit zu hinterfragen.

Gleichzeitig vollzieht sich an der Wall Street ein lautloser Favoritenwechsel. Während viele auf Wachstum setzen, feiern Value-Titel mit verlässlichen Cashflows ihr Comeback: Telekommunikation, Industrie, Energie, Pharma – die „Cashmaschinen“ der Realwirtschaft verdrängen hoch bewertete Hoffnungsträger.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau in dieses neue Marktbild passen: solide, günstig bewertet und mit attraktiver Dividende. Werte, die nicht nur laufende Erträge liefern, sondern auch bei Marktkorrekturen Sicherheit bieten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Value-Zug 2026 endgültig abfährt!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.