WKN: A40WGA | ISIN: GB00BQVXM815 | Ticker-Symbol: 5HU0
Frankfurt
23.02.26 | 08:03
11,200 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
HEMOGENYX PHARMACEUTICALS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HEMOGENYX PHARMACEUTICALS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
10,90011,50009:45
ACCESS Newswire
23.02.2026 08:26 Uhr
139 Leser



Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals PLC Announces Exercise of Warrants and Issue of Equity

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION AS STIPULATED UNDER THE UK VERSION OF THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATION NO 596/2014 WHICH IS PART OF ENGLISH LAW BY VIRTUE OF THE EUROPEAN (WITHDRAWAL) ACT 2018, AS AMENDED. ON PUBLICATION OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT VIA A REGULATORY INFORMATION SERVICE, THIS INFORMATION IS CONSIDERED TO BE IN THE PUBLIC DOMAIN.

LONDON, UK / ACCESS Newswire / February 23, 2026 / Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals plc (LSE:HEMO) announces that it has received notices to exercise warrants over50,841new ordinary shares in the Company (the "Warrant Shares").

The Company has received notices to exercise warrants over50,841new Ordinary Shares at exercise prices ranging from180p to350p,raising£118,632 forthe Company.

Admission and Total Voting Rights

Application will be made for the Warrant Shares, which will rank pari passu in all respects with the existing Ordinary Shares of the Company, to be admitted to theFCA official list and to trading on the equity shares (transition) category of the Official List maintained by the FCA and to trading on the main market for listed securities of the LSE, which is expected to occur on or around 8.00 a.m. on27 February 2026("Admission").

Upon Admission the total number of issued shares and the total number of voting rights in the Company will be6,425,429.

The above figure of6,425,429should be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Enquiries:

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals plc

https://hemogenyx.com

Dr Vladislav Sandler, Chief Executive Officer & Co-Founder

headquarters@hemogenyx.com

Peter Redmond, Director

peter.redmond@hemogenyx.com

SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP

Tel: +44 (0)20 3470 0470

Matthew Johnson, Vadim Alexandre, Adam Cowl

AlbR Capital Limited

Tel: +44 (0)20 7469 0930

Lucy Williams, Duncan Vasey, Charles Goodfellow

About Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals plc

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals is a publicly traded company (LSE: HEMO) headquartered in London, with its US operating subsidiaries, Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals LLC and Immugenyx LLC, located in New York City .

The Company is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical group developing new medicines and treatments to treat blood and autoimmune diseases. Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals is developing several distinct and complementary product candidates, as well as platform technologies that it uses as engines for novel product development.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals PLC



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/hemogenyx-pharmaceuticals-plc-announces-exercise-of-warrants-and-issu-1139815

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
