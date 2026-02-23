Apex Critical Metals Corp.: Apex Critical Metals Accepted into U.S. Defense Industrial Base Consortium

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / February 23, 2026 / Apex Critical Metals Corp. ("Apex" or the "Company") (CSE:APXC)(OTCQX:APXCF)(FWB:KL9) is pleased to announce that it has been accepted into the U.S. Defense Industrial Base Consortium ("DIBC"), a U.S. Department of Defense-supported initiative focused on accelerating collaboration between industry, academia, and government to advance technologies and supply chains critical to U.S. national security.

The DIBC supports the development and security of strategic and critical material supply chains, including rare earth elements ("REEs"), niobium, and other materials essential to advanced manufacturing, aerospace systems, energy transition technologies, and defense applications.

Apex's portfolio of North American critical mineral projects - including the Company's U.S.-based Rift Rare Earth Project in Nebraska and its Cap Project in British Columbia - are aligned with U.S. and allied government priorities focused on securing domestic and allied sources of critical minerals used in permanent magnets, advanced alloys, superconducting technologies, and defense systems.

As a member of the DIBC, Apex joins a network of traditional and non-traditional defense contractors, technology developers, research institutions, and federal agencies working to accelerate innovation and strengthen supply chain resilience. Membership provides opportunities to participate in federally sponsored initiatives and collaborative programs related to critical mineral exploration, processing, and downstream supply chain development.

"Apex's acceptance into the DIBC reflects the growing strategic importance of secure North American supply chains for rare earth elements and other critical minerals," said Sean Charland, President and CEO of Apex Critical Metals. "With increasing global focus on defense readiness, advanced manufacturing, and electrification, we believe Apex is well positioned to support U.S. and allied supply chain security initiatives through the advancement of our critical mineral projects."

For more information on the DIBC initiative: https://www.dibconsortium.org/

About Apex Critical Metals Corp. (CSE:APXC) (OTCQX:APXCF) (FWB:KL9)

Apex Critical Metals Corp. is a Canadian exploration company focused on advancing rare earth element (REE) and niobium projects that support the growing demand for critical and strategic metals across the United States and Canada. The Company's flagship Rift Project, located within the highly prospective Elk Creek Carbonatite Complex in Nebraska, U.S.A., hosts extensive rare earth rights surrounding one of North America's most advanced niobium-REE deposits. Historical drilling across the complex has reported broad intervals of high-grade REE mineralization, including intercepts such as 155.5 m of 2.70% REO and 68.2 m of 3.32% REO.

In Canada, Apex continues to advance its 100%-owned Cap Project, located 85 kilometres northeast of Prince George, British Columbia. The 2025 drill program confirmed a significant niobium discovery with 0.59% Nb2O5 over 36 metres, including 1.08% Nb2O5 over 10 metres, within a 1.8-kilometre-long niobium trend. The Cap Project continues to demonstrate strong potential for niobium mineralization within a large and previously unrecognized carbonatite system.

With a growing portfolio of critical mineral projects in both Canada and the United States, Apex Critical Metals is strategically positioned to help strengthen domestic supply chains for the minerals essential to advanced technologies, clean energy, and national security. Apex is publicly listed in Canada on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) under the symbol APXC and quoted on the OTCQX market in the United States under the symbol APXCF, and in Germany on the Borse Frankfurt under the symbol KL9 and/or WKN: A40CCQ. Find out more at www.apexcriticalmetals.com and watch our videos at https://apexcriticalmetals.com/apex-critical-metals-corporate-video/ and make sure to stay in touch by signing up for free news alerts at https://apexcriticalmetals.com/news/news-alerts/, or by following us on X (formerly Twitter), Facebook or LinkedIn.

