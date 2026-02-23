SOLUM (KOSPI: 248070) and Scheidt Bachmann have announced a strategic partnership to further enhance digital price communication and operational efficiency in petrol forecourt and convenience retail environments. The collaboration connects SOLUM's Newton ESL (Electronic Shelf Label) and AIMS SaaS platform with Scheidt Bachmann's SIQMA Nova.HOS platform to create a more integrated and connected retail ecosystem.

Scheidt Bachmann's SIQMA Nova.HOS platform provides centralized operational control across forecourt networks, supporting pricing, promotion management, product monitoring, and supply chain processes. Built on an open API architecture, the system enables integration with ERP and third-party platforms. SIQMA Nova.HOS integrates with SOLUM's Newton ESL and AIMS SaaS platform to provide a unified operational environment in which in-store price information can be centrally managed and synchronized in real time. This integration enables forecourt operators to streamline price update processes, improve operational accuracy, and maintain greater consistency across their sites.

Looking ahead, Scheidt Bachmann plans to further expand the cloud-based SIQMA Nova platform to enable additional use cases beyond direct ESL integration via API connections with SOLUM's AIMS SaaS. This cloud-native architecture supports centralized control, faster updates, and scalable management across distributed retail networks, strengthening digital connectivity between forecourt and in-store operations.

The partnership supports the long-term growth strategies of both companies. Scheidt Bachmann extends its digital ecosystem into in-store price communication, while SOLUM strengthens its presence in the forecourt and convenience sector through integration with an established operational platform.

Jörg M. Heilingbrunner, CEO of Scheidt Bachmann Energy Retail Solutions GmbH, said, "Scheidt Bachmann has continuously evolved digital solutions for forecourt operations. Our strategic collaboration with SOLUM represents the next step in this journey, enabling retailers to transition toward more agile and data-driven operating environments through a connected, cloud-based ecosystem. For operators, this means greater process efficiency, reduced manual effort, and the ability to implement pricing and product updates instantly across all touchpoints."

Hyojin Lee, Regional Head of Sales at SOLUM Europe, added, "This partnership highlights SOLUM's commitment to open integration and strong ecosystem collaboration. By aligning our solutions with Scheidt Bachmann's forecourt systems, we are enabling retailers to build a unified digital infrastructure that supports operational excellence and long-term innovation."

The integrated solutions are being showcased at the SOLUM booth (Hall 6 C58) during EuroShop 2026.

About SOLUM

Founded in 2015 as a spin-off from Samsung Electro-Mechanics, SOLUM is a publicly traded company listed on the KOSPI stock exchange. The company has established itself as a leader in power solutions, display technologies, and electronic shelf labels (ESL), driving innovation across the global retail sector. With a strong commitment to customer-centric innovation and sustainable retail transformation, SOLUM continues to develop high-quality solutions that empower retailers to operate more efficiently in an increasingly digital world.

Learn more at www.solum-group.com

About Scheidt Bachmann

Scheidt Bachmann Energy Retail Solutions is one of the four divisions of the global Scheidt Bachmann brand, renowned for over 150 years as a pioneer in the mobility sector. The Energy Retail Solutions division specializes in the development and implementation of cutting-edge system solutions that revolutionize the energy retail business.

We drive the future of individual mobility through creating first-class customer experiences and developing sustainable business models.

This ambition is reflected in every aspect of our work from initial design to the deployment of our systems at fuel retail sites and other energy distribution points. Through a customer-first approach and efficiently deploying leading-edge technology, such as artificial intelligence, we are enabling the transformation of conventional fuel stations to sustainable energy retail businesses.

With a workforce of approximately 3,500 employees globally and a company history dating back to 1872, Scheidt Bachmann stands not only for tradition but for family-led continuity and a spirit of innovation. From our headquarters in Mönchengladbach to our 30 subsidiaries worldwide, we continuously strive to use our flat hierarchies and the freedom of our employees to innovatively shape and enhance the world of energy mobility for millions of people each day.

Learn more at https://www.scheidt-bachmann.de/en/energy-retail-solutions/home

