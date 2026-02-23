OURA, maker of the world's leading smart ring, Oura Ring, today announced a long-term partnership as the Official Wearable of Team Finland. As the exclusive provider in the category of continuous health and fitness tracking devices, OURA will equip Team Finland Olympic athletes with Oura Ring beginning immediately and continuing through the LA28 Olympic Games and the French Alps 2030 Winter Games.

Team Finland delivered a strong showing on the world stage at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026, capturing a total of six Olympic medals across a range of winter sports. During the Games, many Finnish athletes wore Oura Ring to help manage their performance and recovery.

The partnership marks the start of a multi-year collaboration focused on supporting athlete preparation, recovery, and overall wellbeing across two Olympic cycles.

"At OURA, we believe sustained performance begins with understanding how the body adapts to training and recovery over time," said Tom Hale, chief executive officer at OURA. "As a company founded in Finland, we are especially proud to partner with the Finnish Olympic Committee and Team Finland across multiple Olympic cycles. This collaboration allows us to support athletes with meaningful insights into their readiness and wellbeing, while also advancing what we collectively know about preparation at the highest level of sport."

Through the collaboration, Team Finland athletes will have access to continuous insights across sleep, readiness, recovery, cardiovascular health, and overall wellbeing. These metrics are designed to complement existing coaching and performance programs, helping athletes and support teams adapt to training demands and make informed decisions throughout intensive preparation periods.

The partnership will also extend to Team Finland's Next Generation Team, which brings together rising athletes identified as the future of Finnish sport. By equipping these developing competitors with the same recovery and readiness insights, the collaboration supports long-term athlete development and builds continuity from early international competition through future Olympic cycles.

OURA and Team Finland will also conduct joint health research, contributing to a growing body of real-world evidence on how recovery and readiness influence sustained high performance.

"Elite competition places cumulative demands on the body," said Ricky Bloomfield, MD, chief medical officer at OURA. "By combining continuous biometric insights with performance data over several years, this study will help deepen our understanding of how sleep and recovery behaviors support long-term adaptation and resilience. We're proud to work alongside Team Finland to advance research that benefits both elite athletes and the broader athletic community."

"We are extremely pleased to welcome a partner whose technological expertise is at the very highest global level," said Janne Hänninen, Director of Team Finland and former Olympian. "The collaboration strengthens the overall ecosystem of coaching and performance support services and helps athletes and their support teams make increasingly informed decisions during demanding training and competition periods."

The initiative reinforces a holistic approach to athlete health recognizing that preparation for LA28 and beyond begins well in advance of the Games themselves. By integrating continuous health insights into daily routines now, athletes gain greater visibility into the foundational elements that influence recovery capacity and performance sustainability over time.

"Oura Ring is on my finger every night, and I check my recovery every morning," said Lauri Vuorinen, Olympian in cross-country skiing. "At the highest level, managing load is absolutely critical. You must train at the edge to improve, but you can't afford to cross the line. OURA helps me understand where that line is."

This partnership builds on OURA's broader work supporting Olympic athletes internationally, including its role as Official Wearable of Team USA and the LA28 Games and underscores a shared focus on advancing athlete wellbeing and reinforcing the role of recovery as a central component of elite performance.

About OURA

OURA delivers personalized health data, insights, and daily guidance with Oura Ring, the leading smart ring that helps you live healthier, longer. Guided by a mission to shift healthcare from sick care to prevention, OURA supports millions of members worldwide across sleep, activity, stress, readiness, women's health, and heart health. Scientifically validated against medical gold standards, the lightweight Oura Ring tracks 50+ health metrics continuously, empowering both individuals and thousands of research teams, healthcare providers, and organizations. With 1,000 ecosystem partners across wellness and medicine, OURA is advancing the future of preventative health.

Founded in Finland in 2013, OURA has E.U. headquarters in Oulu and U.S. headquarters in San Francisco. OURA was last valued at approximately $11B-making it the world's most valuable standalone wearable company. Learn more at ouraring.com or connect with OURA on Instagram, LinkedIn, and TikTok.

About Team Finland

Team Finland is a network led by the Finnish Olympic Committee, Finland's institutional sport brand and governing authority. It drives the strategic development of sport and physical activity nationally while representing the country internationally.

Through this unified structure, Team Finland brings together athletes, coaches, federations and expert services into one high-performance ecosystem built to enable international success. At its core stands the Olympic Team Finland, representing the nation at the Olympic Games and embodying national pride and the pursuit of excellence on the world's biggest stage.

Alongside the Olympic Team, the Next Generation Team supports the rising stars and future of Finnish sport, accelerating their pathway toward international achievement.

