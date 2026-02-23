Anzeige
Montag, 23.02.2026
23.02.2026 09:06 Uhr
Beyond Commitment: Jackery Shares Measurable Progress Through Its Environmental Partnership with Greenspark

LONDON, Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sustainability is not a one-time campaign, but a long-term commitment. Since launching its partnership with Greenspark a sustainability platform that enables businesses to support verified climate and community projects, Jackery, a global leader in portable power stations and solar energy solutions, has continued to turn intention into measurable environmental impact since last October. Today, the company is sharing an update on what that commitment has achieved so far.

Jackery shares progress through its environmental partnership with Greenspark

To date, 66,096 mangrove trees have been planted in Kenya through Greenspark's verified reforestation partners, EarthLungs Reforestation Projects and Veritree. Mangrove ecosystems play a vital role in absorbing carbon, protecting coastlines from erosion, and supporting biodiversity, while also helping create sustainable livelihoods for coastal communities.

To date, the impact of Jackery's reforestation efforts since late last autumn is equivalent to:

  • 37.24 football pitches worth of trees planted
  • 608 tonnes of potential CO2 sequestered per year
  • 26.438 hectares of forest area restored

Beyond environmental benefits, the initiative also delivers social value. For every 10,000 trees planted, approximately 20 days of fair employment are created for local communities, supporting long-term economic resilience in the regions involved.

"Sustainability is not about headlines - it's about follow-through," said Ella Yu, Head of Marketing at Jackery Europe. "Our collaboration with Greenspark allows us to support verified, high-quality projects and to better understand the real impact behind the numbers. It is an important partnership that helps ensure our environmental efforts deliver meaningful benefits for both the climate and local communities."

In addition to tree planting, Jackery's partnership with Greenspark supports two further verified initiatives. These include the Plastic Bank project, which helps to prevent plastic pollution while creating income opportunities for coastal communities, and the UN project 9933: Improved Cook Stoves in Malawi, which promotes replacing traditional three-stone cooking fires with efficient stoves in rural Malawian households. This drastically reduces wood consumption and CO2 emissions, while improving the health of users by reducing smoke.

Founded with a vision to provide sustainable power for everyday life, Jackery focuses on making renewable energy accessible for homes and outdoor experiences. The company believes that meaningful environmental progress depends on sustained commitment over time.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2916667/Jackery.jpg
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2854547/Jackery.jpg

Jackery - Sustainable Power for Your Life (PRNewsfoto/Jackery)

Media enquiries:
Jiatong Li
jiatong@jackery.com
+4915223970329

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/beyond-commitment-jackery-shares-measurable-progress-through-its-environmental-partnership-with-greenspark-302692858.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
