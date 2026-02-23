Anzeige
Montag, 23.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
PR Newswire
23.02.2026 09:06 Uhr
Julius Meinl Achieves 100 % Responsibly Selected Coffee, Marking a Major Sustainability Milestone

VIENNA, Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Julius Meinl has achieved its target of sourcing 100 % 'Responsibly Selected Coffee' for all products roasted in its two production plants in Vienna and Vicenza.

Sustainability coffee begins at origin

This milestone marks the culmination of years of dedicated work and close collaboration across the coffee value chain. It is the result of long-term partnerships with green coffee suppliers, a shared commitment to responsible sourcing, and a clear definition of what sustainability in coffee should mean.

A clear and credible definition of responsible coffee sourcing

At Julius Meinl, 'Responsibly Selected Coffee' means that every green coffee roasted in our own productions meets internationally recognised sustainability criteria defined in the Coffee Sustainability Reference Code (Coffee SR Code) of the Global Coffee Platform (GCP). The GCP is a globally recognised multi-stakeholder organisation that brings the coffee sector together to drive collective action.

The Coffee SR Code sets a shared baseline for sustainability in coffee production. It is built around three dimensions and twelve principles, which form the basis of Julius Meinl's approach to 'Responsibly Selected Coffee':

  • Economic: promoting good farm management and access to agricultural knowledge to strengthen farmers' businesses.
  • Social: respecting human rights, including the protection of children, safe and fair working conditions, and positive contributions to local communities.
  • Environmental: safeguarding nature through biodiversity protection, responsible use of water and resources, pollution prevention and climate-related practices.

Through the GCP's Equivalence Mechanism, supported by the International Trade Center, supplier's sustainability initiatives and third-party certifications like Fairtrade that align with the Coffee SR Code can be recognised as equivalent. This reduces complexity and shifts the focus from comparing programmes to supporting meaningful improvements for farmers and their farms.

Committed to continuous improvement

At the heart of the Coffee SR Code is a commitment to continuous improvement, reflecting the evolving social, environmental and economic conditions in coffee-producing countries.

To track progress and challenges across its supply chains, Julius Meinl works with Enveritas, a non-profit organisation that conducts regular farm and supply chain assessments. The insights gained are shared and discussed with suppliers to jointly address challenges and support meaningful improvements on the ground.

"Reaching 100 % Responsibly Selected Coffee in our own roasteries marks an important step in our sustainability journey. It reflects years of close collaboration with our partners and our commitment to making a real, positive impact across our supply chain, from the farms where coffee is grown to the cups enjoyed every day. Through our Responsibly Selected Coffee Initiative, we give coffee lovers confidence that every bean roasted in Vienna and Vicenza is sourced with respect for people, communities, and the environment."

Nicolas Charmillot, Director Green Coffee Sourcing

Looking ahead

Reaching 100 % Responsibly Selected Coffee in Julius Meinl's own productions is a significant milestone, which will be built on in the coming years. Julius Meinl aims to ensure that all externally produced Julius Meinl-branded coffee products will be 'Responsibly Selected' by the end of 2028, continuing to work with partners across the value chain to make coffee a positive force for generations to come.

Note to Editors

About Julius Meinl: Founded in 1862, Julius Meinl is one of the oldest coffee roasters in the world and an iconic Vienna coffee house brand. Dedication to quality has been a family trademark for five generations. With more than 160 years of experience in sourcing, blending and roasting, Julius Meinl coffees and teas are sold in over 50,000 hotels, coffee houses and restaurants in 70 countries, as well as a growing number of retail outlets.

Media Enquiries
Jaqueline Sieberer
press@meinl.group

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2917502/Julius_Meinl.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/julius-meinl-achieves-100--responsibly-selected-coffee-marking-a-major-sustainability-milestone-302693857.html

