TU Delft researchers developed a novel hexagonal microtextured glass that enhances light scattering up to 50%, improving optical performance in thin-film silicon solar cells. The technology shows promise for multijunction, flexible, and low-power solar applications.Researchers at Delft University of Technology have investigated the application and properties of a novel hexagonal glass texturing process in a superstrate configuration for thin film silicon solar devices. "Our study has demonstrated light scattering as high as 50% even at near infra red wavelengths with honeycomb textures on glass. ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...