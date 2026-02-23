Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 23, 2026) - Nexcel Metals Corp. (CSE: NEXX) (OTCQB: NXXCF) (FSE: 2OH) ("Nexcel" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of an experienced geological consultant, Mr. Graham Giles, P.Geo, MSc, who specializes in GIS, historical data compilation, and resource modeling to advance technical work at the Company's Burnt Hill tungsten project, located in New Brunswick, Canada. The Company recently announced that a 43-101 technical report on the Burnt Hill Tungsten Project was published on behalf of Nexcel Metals Corp (see news release dated February 12, 2026).

The consultant brings more than 15 years of experience in mineral exploration with a strong focus on geological data compilation, database management, GIS integration, and geological and resource modeling. His background includes supporting exploration and development-stage projects through the validation and integration of historical datasets to improve geological understanding and guide future exploration programs.

The short-term objective of the consultant's appointment is to compile, digitize, and verify all available historical geological, geophysical, geochemical, and drilling data associated with the Burnt Hill tungsten project and to integrate this information into an updated geological and resource modeling framework.

The results of the historical data compilation and updated resource modeling will be used to plan the Company's Phase 1 exploration program at Burnt Hill. Phase 1 exploration is designed to:

Confirm and validate historical exploration data, and

Identify priority targets for potential resource expansion within the project area

"Nexcel is taking a disciplined and methodical approach to advancing the Burnt Hill tungsten project," said Hugh Rogers, CEO of Nexcel Metals Corp. "A comprehensive review and integration of historical data is a critical first step in reducing technical risk and ensuring that our Phase 1 exploration program is efficiently designed to target opportunities for resource expansion."

The Company believes that this data-driven approach will allow Nexcel to optimize exploration planning, allocate capital more effectively, and accelerate progress toward unlocking the full potential of the Burnt Hill tungsten project.

Figure 1: Burnt Hill Adjacent Properties Map

About the Burnt Hill Tungsten Project

The Burnt Hill tungsten/molybdenum property covers approximately 1540 hectares in central New Brunswick and hosts a NI 43-101 indicated resource of 1,761,000 tonnes within an open pit and underground averaging 0.292% WO3, 0.007% MoS2 and 0.008% SnO2, along with a further 1,520,000 inferred tonnes averaging 0.263% WO3, 0.008%MoS2 and 0.005% SnO2, as presented below. Also presented below, extracted from the 2013 Resource Report, is a statement of contained metal. In addition to the deposit area of the property, there are several other areas of identified tin, tungsten and molybdenum mineralization within the property boundary not yet at the resource stage.1





The contained metal represented by this resource statement after converting the metal compound to contained metal equivalents for the respective metal compounds is as follows:

(0.303% WO3) (79.29% Weight Percent Tungsten) (2,205 lbs/tonne) (527,000 tonnes) = 2.79

1,000,000

Mineral Resources Tungsten Molybdenum Tin Contained Metal (million pounds) (thousand pounds) (thousand pounds) Open Pit Indicated 2.79 34.82 45.76 Underground Indicated 6.19 130.46 192.867 Total Indicated 8.99 162.91 244.64 Open Pit Inferred 0.21 3.25 4.27 Underground Inferred 6.79 152.03 124.86 Total Inferred 6.99 160.7 131.98

The Company also announces that it has, subject to regulatory approval, engaged the services of Venture Liquidity Providers Inc ("VLP") of for market-making service to provide assistance in maintaining an orderly trading market for the common shares of the Company traded on the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE").

The market-making service will be undertaken by VLP through a registered broker, W.D. Latimer Co. Ltd., in compliance with the applicable policies of the CSE and other applicable laws. For its services, the corporation has agreed to pay VLP CAD $5,000 plus HST per month for a period of 3 months, and then on a month-to-month basis thereafter, beginning February 20, 2026. The agreement may be terminated at any time by the corporation or VLP. The corporation and VLP act at arm's length, and VLP has no present interest, directly or indirectly, in the corporation or its securities. VLP will not receive shares or options as compensation for its services. The finances and the shares required for the market-making service are provided by W.D. Latimer. The fee paid by the company to VLP is for services only.

VLP is a specialized consulting firm based in Toronto providing a variety of services focused on CSE-listed issuers. VLP's CEO, JC Cunningham, can be reached by telephone at 416-891-4349 or by email at info@vlpinc.net.

Qualified Person

Francis Newton, P.Geo, a consultant of the Company and a "Qualified Person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed, verified and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release. Mr. Newton is not independent of the Company.

About Nexcel Metals Corp

Nexcel Metals Corp. is a junior mining company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties. The Company is currently focused on the Lac Ducharme Project located in the Province of Québec and the Burnt Hill Project located in the Province of New Brunswick.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that Nexcel expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. Such statements may involve, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the exploration and development of the Company's mineral properties. These forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions made by Nexcel based on its experience, perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate in the circumstances. In addition, these statements involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will prove inaccurate, certain of which are beyond Nexcel's control. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, Nexcel does not intend to revise or update these forward-looking statements after the date hereof or revise them to reflect the occurrence of future unanticipated events.

1 NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Burnt Hill Tungsten Project Stanley Parish, York County, New Brunswick. Prepared by Derrick Strickland, P.Geo., January 26, 2026

